Ganga’s fierce shape in Kashi, Manikarnika Ghat submerged, funeral being carried out at the terrace

Varanasi: Because of incessant rains at the mountains, 23 districts of UP have come below the grip of floods. The placement within the japanese a part of UP has turn out to be worse because of floods. In Varanasi, the Ganges river is in its spate, because of which there's no house left for the final rites of the useless our bodies. Within the want of salvation, folks pass to Varanasi to accomplish the final rites of useless our bodies. However Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat had been utterly submerged. Because of this, there's no house left for even the final rites of the useless our bodies.

Please inform that folks must take the useless our bodies to the ghat through coming into the water and persons are taking the useless our bodies to the ghat through preserving them in boats. On the identical time, the our bodies are being cremated at the terrace of the Ghats because of the water being crammed on the Ghats. Allow us to inform you that dry picket may be being transported to the ghat via boat for the final rites.

By means of getting demise in Kashi and acting the final rites in Kashi, the deceased attains salvation. On account of this, folks from in another country come to Varanasi. However persons are going through numerous hassle because of floods. Persons are additionally going through numerous difficulties in visiting Kashi. On the identical time, many of the districts of Purvanchal are going through the issue of floods.