Ganges will be clean in Haridwar-Rishikesh and clean, PM Modi will inaugurate 6 mega projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand through video conferencing under 'Namami Gange Mission' on Tuesday at 11 am. These projects include construction of a new wastewater treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 68 million liters per day, upgradation of 27 MLD capacity STP at Jagjitpur in Haridwar and 18 MLD capacity STP at Sarai, Haridwar. Jagjitpur's 68 MLD capacity STP is the first hybrid annuity model project completed by public private partnership. An STP of 26 MLD capacity will also be inaugurated at Lakkadghat in Rishikesh.

About 80 percent of the waste water is discharged from the Haridwar-Rishikesh area in the Ganges River in Uttarakhand. In such a situation, construction of many STP projects here will play an important role in keeping the Ganges river clean. STP with 7.5 MLD capacity in Muni ki Reti town in Chandreshwar Nagar is the first 4 storey waste water treatment plant in the country. Here limited availability of land has been converted as an opportunity. The STP has been constructed in an area of ​​less than 900 square meters, which is just 30 percent of the area normally required for the construction of an STP with such capacity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate one STP with 5 MLD capacity at Chorpani and two STPs with 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD capacity at Badrinath. For the proper management of the wastewater flowing into the river from 17 cities situated along the banks of the Ganges, the construction work of all 30 projects started in Uttarakhand has been completed 100 percent, which is a historical achievement in itself. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'Ganga Darshan', the first of its kind museum to showcase activities undertaken in the field of cultural and biodiversity for the rejuvenation of the Ganges River. This museum is located in Chandi Ghat of Haridwar.

On the inauguration of the projects, the Prime Minister will also release the book 'Roving Down the Ganga' published by the National Clean Ganga Mission and the Indian Wildlife Tribunal. This book with colorful illustrations is a great attempt to present the biodiversity of the Ganges river and its culture by joining together. From the Gomukh of the Ganges River till the fall into the sea in the Ganges Sagar, what can be seen by the boat in it, it is presented in the book of the story.