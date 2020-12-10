Gangrape: Gang rape of a 5-year-old girl, two minors made excuses for feeding toffee, condition critical

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): A five-year-old girl has been accused of gangrape in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. There are two minors among those who raped the child. A case has been filed against them. The condition of the child is critical. He is admitted to Jhansi Medical College. There is sensation in the area due to the incident. Also Read – Rape With Daughter: HIV infected father used to rape daughter, Pregnant also did, the court said …

Police (UP Police) said that it was only when the girl was playing near her house that she was seduced. Then the boys living in Sanghi village gang-raped her. The girl's father has claimed that 3 boys were involved in this crime, but the police have said that only 2 boys were involved in it.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dr. Awadhesh Singh said that the police have registered a case against 2 minors and arrested them. The girl was first taken to the hospital for treatment but due to her critical condition she has been referred to Jhansi Medical College.