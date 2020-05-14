Gangs of London becomes Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama of all time

Over 2.23 million viewers have seen the opening episode of Sky Atlantic’s Gangs of London, making the drama the channel’s most watched original present this yr.

The record-breaking viewing figures additionally make the nine-part drama Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama ever, with solely final yr’s smash-hit Chernobyl stopping it from securing the highest spot.

The present stars Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole alongside a multicultural forged, and delves into the capital’s modern-day gangland underworld. Cole performs Sean, the inheritor to a infamous felony gang, and who has his work lower out to revive order following his father’s premature demise.

Sky Studios boss Cameron Roach stated in an announcement that he was “delighted” by viewers’ response to the record-breaking drama.

He stated, “We’re delighted by the response to Gangs of London and to have introduced [creator] Gareth Evans’ distinctive cinematic imaginative and prescient to the small display screen for the primary time. This epic saga, with household at its coronary heart and visceral action-packed battle sequences has taken audiences on an immersive journey into the underbelly of London’s modern-day felony underworld,” he stated.

“The record-breaking outcomes are testomony to Sky’s ongoing dedication to innovation and championing the perfect of daring, British drama.”

