Gangs of London: Join our live Q&A with the cast and creator of Sky’s hit series

In the event you’re hooked to Sky’s explosive new series Gangs of London, you received’t wish to miss our unique live Q&A with the cast and co-creator this Thursday night time.

Joe Cole (Sean Wallace), Sope Dirisu (Elliot Finch) and author/director Gareth Evans shall be in dialog with RadioTimes.com in a live occasion streaming to our Fb web page, offered in partnership with Sky.

The Q&A will kick off at 7pm on Thursday (4th June) on fb.com/information, forward of the penultimate episode of Gangs of London airing on Sky Atlantic at 9pm.

If all that weren’t thrilling sufficient, Joe, Sope and Gareth shall be answering *your* questions – forward of the occasion, RadioTimes.com is taking strategies for fan questions and we’ll put the best to the Gangs of London crew on the night time.

To submit a query, simply tweet us at @RadioTimes utilizing the hashtag #RTGangsofLondon – now’s your likelihood to get the inside scoop and quiz the expertise behind one of the largest new TV exhibits of 2020.

In the event you aren’t in a position to tune in alive, the Gangs of London Q&A may even be obtainable to observe again on our Fb web page after the occasion.

Gangs of London stars Joe Cole as Sean Wallace, inheritor to an unlimited legal episode who finds himself a goal when the demise of his crime lord father results in gang warfare breaking out on the streets of London.

Sope Dirisu performs Elliot Finch, an enforcer working for the Wallace household with divided loyalties, whereas Gareth Evans is the visionary filmmaker behind The Raid who co-created Gangs with Matt Flannery and has additionally directed and co-written a number of episodes of the present.

Over 2.23 million viewers had considered the opening episode of the Sky series as of final month, making the drama the channel’s most watched unique present this yr and its second-biggest unique drama ever.

RadioTimes.com’s Gangs of London live Q&A begins at 7pm BST on Thursday, 4th June – watch live on our official Fb web page