Gangs of London on Sky Atlantic is actually the perfect Game of Thrones replacement

It’s been over a 12 months since Game of Thrones reached its climax and simply as the demise of Robert Baratheon noticed a swathe of wannabe rulers look to grab management of the Seven Kingdoms, so the present’s absence from our screens has seen a quantity of new contenders emerge from the shadows, eager to take on the title of TV’s most talked about drama.

If you’d like one thing that goes the sword-and-sorcery route, there’s Netflix’s The Witcher, or if you happen to’re on the lookout for extra of a pseudo-historical vibe, then The Final Kingdom is perhaps up your road, whereas HBO is additionally seeking to comply with up Thrones with a prequel sequence, the Targaryen-focused Home of the Dragon, which is presently in growth.

However one other, slightly extra left-field replacement has additionally just lately joined the fray, and regardless of appearances it’d actually be the finest match for Thrones followers but – stick to us on this, however Sky Atlantic’s Gangs of London is actually the perfect substitute for the identical channel’s epic of Ice and Fireplace.

It’s true that on the floor the two reveals couldn’t appear extra completely different – one is a fantastical story of magic and dragons set in a fictional faraway kingdom, the different a gritty crime sequence set in a stylised however nonetheless recognisable model of England’s capital. However appearances may be deceiving – look a bit of deeper and the similarities are actually fairly hanging.

Regardless of their drastically completely different backdrops, Game of Thrones and Gangs of London share a quantity of key themes. Each sequence kick into gear following the killing of a robust and fearsome ruler – in Thrones, that’s Mark Addy’s aforementioned Baratheon, in Gangs, it’s Colm Meaney’s formidable gangster Finn Wallace – which not solely sparks a turf battle in that character’s quick “kingdom” but additionally has wider ramifications throughout the present’s fictional world.



Each sequence have their warring clans, households who beforehand maintained an uneasy alliance underneath the iron fist of Robert/Finn however are actually participating in all-out battle following his demise – for the Starks, the Baratheons, the Lannisters et al, learn the Wallaces, the Dunamis and the Afiridis. The households in Gangs of London, like these in Game of Thrones, additionally endure from significantly warped household dynamics, with Finn’s tyranny and the psychological impression it’s had on his offspring – his prison inheritor Sean (Joe Cole), heroin addict Billy (Brian Vernel) and outsider Jacqueline (Valene Kane) – equatable to Tywin Lannister’s disastrous relationships together with his three kids.

The politics of energy additionally play an enormous half in the two reveals, with loyalties continuously shifting from episode-to-episode, new and stunning allegiances being struck and surprising betrayals being uncovered. Belief is a valuable commodity in each Thrones’ Westeros and Gangs’ London, with hidden motives, double-dealing and backstabbing ample: the first season of Gangs sees previous mates flip on one another, whereas enigmatic newcomers with divided loyalties like Elliot Finch (Sope Dirisu) climb the ladder.

As you may anticipate from two reveals about (admittedly very completely different varieties of) warfare, violence looms massive in each reveals. Gangs of London has been co-created, co-written and co-directed by Gareth Evans, the visionary filmmaker behind the Raid films, which received raves for his or her masterful, virtually balletic battle sequences. The brawls in his newest effort are not any much less spectacular and no much less brutal, with sufficient gore to fulfill these nonetheless eager for one other Hardhome or Battle of the Bastards, however there’s usually a darkly comedian edge to the violence, one thing else that will usually crop up in Game of Thrones.

Simply as the savagery in the Seven Kingdoms was usually so outrageous as to be virtually amusing, so the fight in Gangs’ London equally performs out in a wildly entertaining and outlandish trend, with a wry smile and a raised eyebrow – whether or not it’s heads evaporating right into a cloud of crimson mist as hoodlums are picked off one-by-one by a watching sniper or Elliot’s response to his rising victorious towards a big gang of foes in a pub scrap. “What was it, six of them?” asks Sean. “Eight,” he replies. “However I had a dart, so…”

A sly wit, creative violence, vibrant characters and feuding households – Gangs of London has all the proper components to not solely turn out to be the subsequent TV drama sensation but additionally to fill that Game of Thrones-shaped gap in each the schedules and followers’ hearts, even when a 21st century Huge Smoke is notably missing in dragons. (Thus far at the very least – there’s at all times season two…)