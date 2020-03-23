Gangs of New Zealand: explosion of violence prompts fears police have lost control

Gangs have existed for a few years in New Zealand nonetheless years of low-key activity has been shattered by means of recent wars between rivals

On a Sunday afternoon in November closing yr, youngsters clambered over an journey playground as their people watched from beneath shady timber in a park in an affluent suburb of Napier, on New Zealand’s North Island.

The suburban scene was as soon as interrupted as two bikie gangs sporting baseball bats and sharpened metal weapons appeared and set upon each totally different shut by, leaving one man unconscious and onlookers terrified.

