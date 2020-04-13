Gangs still forcing children into ‘county traces’ drug trafficking

Police taskforce head says Covid-19 lockdown has not resulted in fall in numbers of youthful drug runners

Kids and susceptible adults are nonetheless being compelled by the use of gangs to commute from cities to cities and villages as part of “county strains” drug trafficking, in line with the head of a police taskforce set as a lot as tackle the problem.

Det Sgt Gareth Williams, head of intelligence and covert policing at British Supply Police (BTP), knowledgeable the Father or mom the constraints on public supply all around the coronavirus lockdown had not resulted in a reduction inside the alternative of mostly juvenile drug runners identified across the nation.

