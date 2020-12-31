Gangster Sukhmeet Pal Singh arrested from Delhi Airport, used to target target killing at ISI’s behest

Gangster Sukhmeet Pal Singh @ Sukh Bhikrewal: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested gangster Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bikeriwal, who has set a target in Punjab for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. It is being said that gangster Sukh Bikriwal has been brought to Delhi by security agencies from Dubai, where he has been arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell team at Delhi Airport. Also Read – locks of open fortune, person of Indian origin took lottery in Dubai, won 24 crores

Significantly, the Delhi Police arrested five terrorists in the early weeks of December. In his interrogation, it was revealed about Bikriwal. Currently, gangster Sukh Bikriwal is involved in questioning with the police. It is believed that during interrogation, he can make many important revelations about how terrorist organizations are preparing to spread unrest in India. Also Read – WATCH: Dhoni family having fun in Dubai; Mahi was seen dancing with wife Sakshi and daughter Jeeva

Three of the terrorists arrested in Delhi in early December killed the police officer Balwinder Sandhu in Punjab. The three accused had confessed in interrogation that they were ordered by Sukh Bikariwal from Dubai to kill Sandhu. Bikariwal gave this order to him at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Also Read – Viral: Unique wedding reception in Corona era, guests greeted while sitting in the car

Earlier this month, Sukh Bikriwal was detained by Dubai Police and since then the process of handing him over to India was going on. Finally he climbed into the hands of Delhi Police Special Cell. It is also being said that he can be questioned in the killing of Officer Balwinder Singh.

According to the information received, Bikriwal was living in Dubai for a long time after changing his style. During this, Sukh Bikariwal had changed his hulia to hide his identity and he also grew his beard. Let me tell you that after the revelations of the terrorists caught in Delhi, the flat of Sukh Bikriwal in Dubai was raided, after which he was detained.