Gangster Vikas Dubey causing panic among crooks in the name of ‘Kanpurwala’

Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey of Kanpur district of UP is dead, but his name still continues to create terror. In Uttar Pradesh, many minor criminals, even newcomers who are in the world of crime, are now ‘Kanpurwala’

Are roasting Also Read – Case filed against Vikas Dubey killed in encounter two months ago, know case

Police are getting calls from Chaubepur and Bilhaur police stations in Kanpur about extortion by Dubey’s goons and illegal possession of land. A resident of Bikaru village has written a letter to the police and lodged an FIR against Dubey’s aide, who has illegally occupied the land in the village. The complainant said, “He is intimidating the villagers and occupying the land.” Also Read – VIDEO gang-raped 15-year-old girl, accused in VIRAL encounter, sub-inspector also injured

The complainant also gave information about the address of the crook. The police went to the village to find the crook, where it was found out that it was a wrong address with a fake telephone number. Later investigation revealed that this complaint was made to settle a personal dispute. Also Read – 11 cases of love jihad were reported in a month in this district of UP, SIT will investigate

A police officer said, “More than 100 such in the office of IG range, DIG and Circle Officer in Bilhaur

Complaints have been filed. Half of them turned out to be fake. People are using Vikas Dubey’s name in cases of personal enmity. “

Vikas Dubey has reportedly left behind a wealth of 60 crores and dominated the local miscreant Kanpur

Are using his name for the era.

Recently, a man called a posted Army jawan in Nagaland calling himself an associate of Vikas Dubey called for intimidation and warned the jawan to take his estranged wife back home or face the consequences.

Earlier, the owner of a computer institute got a call in the name of ‘Kanpurwala’ for collection. Police complaints now

A list is being made and their background will be explored.

IG Kanpur range Mohit Aggarwal said, “This initiative will help in dealing with unnecessary cases in police stations and will save both time and energy.”

He said, “We have already started action against callers for extortion and one of the accused has recently been arrested from Barra South. He admitted that he had run out of money and decided to get money from the institute from where he had taken a diploma course. “