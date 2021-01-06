Gangwar, firing in Lucknow killed former block chief Ajit Singh in Mau – 17 criminal cases were registered

Uttar Pradesh News: A notorious criminal was killed in a shootout between two criminal groups in Gomtinagar in Uttar Pradesh’s capital on Wednesday evening. Along with this, one of his companions and a passerby were injured in the attack. Ajit Singh (39), who was killed in the shootout, was a notorious criminal in Mau district. There were 17 cases against him, out of which five were related to murder. Ajit was also the block chief. Also Read – Wife was at home with her lover, husband suddenly arrived and big incident happened

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that Ajit Singh along with his partner Mohar Singh was going to jeep in Vibhuti section in Gomti Nagar from jeep at around 8.30 pm. Then three motorcycle-borne attackers started firing at both of them. In response to this, bullets were also fired from Ajit Singh.

He said that Ajit Singh and Mohar Singh were injured in the firing and the passer-by-passing Akash was also shot. Thakur told that the three were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared Ajit dead, while Mohar Singh and Akash are under treatment. The condition of both is stated to be out of danger.

He said that Ajit Singh was a notorious criminal and had about 17 cases registered against him, out of which five were murder cases. He was declared district badar on 31 December due to criminal activities. He said that about 20 to 25 rounds of bullets were fired from both sides. Thakur told that prima facie it seems that the shooters were a former acquaintance of Ajit and due to some old rivalry, this firing incident has taken place.

He said that such information has been received that Ajit was also the head of the block in the past. According to the Commissioner of Police, several teams of police are searching for the absconding accused and the police are also searching for CCTV footage. Sudden fire in the evening in Gomti Nagar caused a stir.

