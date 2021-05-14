Gangwar In Chitrakoot Prison: 3 prisoners together with gangwar, on the subject of Mukhtar had been killed in Chitrakoot Prison

Gangwar In Chitrakoot Prison: On Friday, a prisoner shot and killed two different prisoners in a mutual skirmish at Ragoli Prison in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh. Later he was once additionally killed through the jail safety group of workers. A prisoner killed on this firing is alleged to be Meraj, who was once on the subject of Bahubali chief Mukhtar Ansari. The second one killed criminal is black. The gangster Anshu Dixit, who was once firing on this incident, was once additionally shot down through the safety forces. Additionally Learn – Mukhtar Ansari in UP’s Banda Prison turns certain in Corona check

Jailer of Ragoli Prison S.P. Tripathi stated {that a} prisoner shot and killed two inmates right through a mutual conflict between some inmates of the prison, later he was once additionally shot lifeless through the jail safety group of workers.

Jailor Tripathi stated that at the moment the senior officers of the district are analyzing the scene of the incident. Complete main points of the incident shall be given later.

In accordance with a query, the prison officer stated that the captive fired on the two prisoners through snatching the provider revolver of a safety guard who had long past to the seaside. The topic is underneath investigation.