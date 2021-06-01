Ganje Wale Baba Internet Collection Ullu Forged, Free up Date, Actual Names, Watch On-line & Extra

Ganje Wale Baba Internet Collection Ganje Wale Baba is a Hindi language internet collection from Ullu App. Ganje Wale Baba internet collection free up date is 1 June 2021 on Ullu App. It may be streamed on-line on Ullu App through renting the internet collection for 72hrs at Rs9. Ganje Wale Baba internet collection solid contains Piyush Sharma, Vivaan Yadav, Satish Kumar Yadav, Sunny Singh, Shivani Sharma, Shikhi Bora. The internet collection is being written and directed through Vinod Shah and produced through Charu Gupta.

Ullu App has well-known for internet collection which might be appropriate to be considered through target audience above 18 years. Ullu App has launched Chuppee Rustom, Punishment, Trapped and extra of their hire segment.

The tale of 4 aimless and shameless pals Rocky, Bablu, shiv and sky and the way their global turns the wrong way up after certainly one of them is blessed with superb superpower and the way they flip this miracle into alternative to earn cash.

Ganje Wale Baba internet collection that includes Piyush Sharma, Vivaan Yadav, Satish Kumar Yadav, Sunny Singh, Shivani Sharma, Shikhi Bora and launched these days on Ullu App.

Ganje Wale Baba Internet Collection Main points

Identify Ganje Wale Baba Forged Piyush Sharma, Vivaan Yadav, Satish Kumar Yadav, Sunny Singh, Shivani Sharma, Shikhi Bora Style Drama, Comedy, Erotic Sort Internet Collection Director Vinod Shah Free up Date 1 June 2021 On-line Video Platform (OTT) Ullu App Language Hindi Nation India Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.

Similar