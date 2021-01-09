Gaon Reveals Accumulated Digital And Album Charts For 2020

Gaon has introduced general chart outcomes for 2020!

On January 8, the yearly digital chart, obtain chart, streaming chart, and album chart had been launched for final 12 months.

The outcomes are based mostly on collected weekly knowledge since January 2020, so albums and songs launched earlier within the 12 months have extra weekly scores included within the outcomes.

Digital Charts

Zico’s “Any track” topped the general digital chart for 2020 and is adopted by Changmo’s “METEOR” and Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” from the “Hospital Playlist” OST. Jang Beom June’s “Your Shampoo Scent within the Flowers” and IU’s “Blueming” spherical up the highest 5. No. 2, No. 4, and No. 5 are all songs from 2019 but continued to keep up energy in 2020.

The highest 5 for the streaming chart are the identical because the digital chart.

“Any track,” “Your Shampoo Scent within the Flowers,” and “Blueming” additionally ranked within the prime 5 of the obtain chart. BTS’s Dynamite positioned No. 2, and Lim Younger Woong’s “Belief in Me” took No. 4.

Listed below are the highest 50 on the general digital chart and their whole scores:

Zico – “Any track” [991,888,968] Changmo – “METEOR” [922,076,675] Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (“Hospital Playlist” OST) [869,270,427] Jang Beom June – “Your Shampoo Scent within the Flowers” (“Melo is My Nature” OST) [856,383,986] IU – “Blueming” [837,811,392] IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga) [822,502,029] Noel – “Late Evening” [733,352,695] AKMU – “How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like” [694,652,782] Purple Velvet – “Psycho” [693,910,356] Gaho – “Begin” (“Itaewon Class” OST) [693,685,582] BTS – “Dynamite” [684,855,953] BTS – “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” [635,473,185] Oh My Woman – “Nonstop” [611,994,836] Anne-Marie – “2002” [592,471,370] IU – “Give You My Coronary heart” (“Crash Touchdown on You” OST) [589,864,173] BLACKPINK – “How You Like That” [587,120,040] Paul Kim – “Day by day, Each Second” (“Ought to We Kiss First” OST) [577,159,492] Hwasa – “Maria” [571,609,016] M.C the MAX – “BLOOM” [570,792,338] BTS – “ON” [562,722,391] IU – “Love poem” [562,683,529] Oh My Woman – “Dolphin” [562,426,362] Maroon 5 – “Recollections” [552,720,053] Maktub – “To You My Gentle (Feat. Lee Raon)” [551,598,724] SSAK3 – “Seashore Once more” [543,496,115] OVAN – “I Want You” [524,360,782] BLOO – “Downtown Child” [518,084,959] Tones And I – “Dance Monkey” [515,754,312] MAMAMOO – “HIP” [509,865,874] Jeon Mi Do – “I Knew I Love” (“Hospital Playlist” OST) [496,774,715] Paul Kim – “So Lengthy” (“Lodge Del Luna” OST) [493,821,853] Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy” [487,108,783] Dua Lipa – “Don’t Begin Now” [483,822,465] Pleasure – “Introduce me a great particular person” (“Hospital Playlist” OST) [469,937,365] Kim Really feel – “Sometime, The Boy” (“Itaewon Class” OST) [469,016,499] Lauv – “Paris In The Rain” [434,908,384] Billie Eilish – “dangerous man” [420,910,335] Paul Kim – “Me After You” [415,590,239] Sin Ye Younger – “why break up?” [414,560,479] Ha Hyun Woo – “Stone Block” (“Itaewon Class” OST) [411,546,366] Zico – “Summer time Hate” (Feat. Rain) [405,323,988] Baek Yerin – “Sq. (2017)” [401,930,870] BOL4 – “Leo” (Feat. Baekhyun) [400,715,258] BTS – “Black Swan” [400,434,489] HYNN – “The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone” [399,019,925] Baek Yerin – “Right here I Am Once more” (“Crash Touchdown on You” OST) [397,091,243] BTS – “Spring Day” [393,576,638] Jeon Sang Keun – “I Nonetheless love you numerous” [392,131,684] Lim Younger Woong – “Belief in Me” [391,308,571] Baekhyun – “My Love” (“Dr. Romantic 2” OST) [390,751,012]

Album Chart

BTS took the highest two spots on the album chart with 4,376,975 copies recorded for “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7” and a couple of,692,022 copies for “BE (Deluxe Version).” SEVENTEEN positioned No. 3 with 1,377,813 copies for “Heng:garæ,” whereas NCT’s “NCT RESONACE Pt. 1” is No. 4 with 1,289,594 copies. BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” recorded 1,244,802 to spherical up the highest 5.

Listed below are the highest 50 on the album chart with the variety of copies recorded:

BTS – “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7” [4,376,975] BTS – “BE (Deluxe Version)” [2,692,022] SEVENTEEN – “Heng:garæ” [1,377,813] NCT – “NCT RESONACE Pt. 1” [1,289,594] BLACKPINK – “THE ALBUM” [1,244,802] SEVENTEEN – “; [Semicolon]” [1,122,850] Baekhyun – “Delight” [971,554] NCT 127 – “NCT #127 Neo Zone” [836,779] NCT – “NCT RESONACE Pt. 2” [791,590] BTS – “Skool Luv Affair Particular Addition” [670,500] NCT Dream – “Reload” [633,593] TWICE – “MORE & MORE” [573,431] Kim Ho Joong – “We Are Household” [539,350] NCT 127 – “NCT #127 Neo Zone The Last Spherical” [524,224] IZ*ONE – “Oneiric Diary” [515,492] EXO-SC – “1 Billion Views” [510,297] SuperM – “Tremendous One” [504,232] TWICE – “Eyes broad open” [479,885] TXT – “minisode1 : BLUE HOUR” [476,596] IZ*ONE – “BLOOM*IZ” [465,308] GOT7 – “DYE” [454,293] Stray Children – “IN生 (IN LIFE)” [440,625] IZ*ONE – “One-reeler / Act IV” [431,498] ENHYPEN – “BORDER : DAY ONE” [379,992] ATEEZ – “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” [379,052] The Boyz – “CHASE” [368,911] Stray Children – “GO生 (GO LIVE)” [364,252] TXT – “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” [358,514] Kai – “KAI” [344,246] GOT7 – “Breath of Love : Final Piece” [340,819] Kang Daniel – “MAGENTA” [337,785] BLACKPINK – “SPECIAL EDITION : How You Like That” [302,377] MONSTA X – “Deadly Love” [278,765] Suho – “Self-Portrait” [272,698] Kang Daniel – “CYAN” [266,176] MONSTA X – “FANTASIA X” [264,285] Kim Ho Joong – “The Traditional Album I – My Favourite Arias” [248,480] Kim Ho Joong – “The Traditional Album II – My Favourite Songs” [248,466] TREASURE – “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” [247,983] TREASURE – “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO” [239,326] Purple Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – “Monster” [232,498] TREASURE – “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” [232,134] Tremendous Junior-D&E – “BAD BLOOD” [226,393] ITZY – “Not Shy” [216,151] BTS – “MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA” [197,536] NU’EST – “The Nocturne” [193,509] ATEEZ – “TREASURE EPILOGUE : Motion To Reply” [179,796] NCT – “NCT RESONACE Pt. 1” (Equipment) [175,747] BTS – “LOVE YOURSELF : Reply” [169,952] MAMAMOO – “TRAVEL” [169,850]

Supply (1)