Garden Rescue and Escape to the Country dropped in BBC schedule shake-up

In a last-minute schedule change, BBC One has introduced this Saturday’s editions of Garden Rescue and Escape to the Country have been dropped to make means for a BBC Information coronavirus replace.

Beginning at 3.45pm on Saturday 18th April, the BBC Information programme will give attention to the newest developments of the coronavirus pandemic, together with a Downing Road convention.

This programme will proceed till the initially billed nationwide and regional information and climate updates at 5.15pm.

The schedule shake-up continues into Sunday the place each Cash for Nothing and Penguin: Spy in the Huddle have been dropped in favour of a further coronavirus replace, together with a Downing Road briefing. Countryfile, airing at 6.15pm, has not been affected by the schedule change.

Members of Boris Johnson’s cupboard at the moment are giving each day authorities briefings providing steering to the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 disaster. It’s at the moment unclear when the Prime Minister will subsequent ship the briefing personally; Johnson was hospitalised having contracted coronavirus earlier this month and is at the moment recovering at Chequers.

Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising in his absence, which incorporates main the each day coronavirus briefings. These happen in some unspecified time in the future between 3:45pm and 6pm every day.

A briefing on Thursday 16th April introduced the UK’s lockdown measures would proceed for “at the very least” one other three weeks.

