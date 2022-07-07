Garden Story, an indie title that will arrive by surprise on Xbox Game Pass very soon

This game was not announced yesterday, but it will be one more within the Microsoft service next week.

It’s not the first time that we have seen that games are announced by surprise that arrive at the Microsoft service after not having seen a trace of them in the official announcements. This time it’s his turn Garden Storyan indie title coming to Xbox Game Pass next 12th of July. It will be available for PC and Xbox platforms.

Garden Story, developed by Picogram, announced on his Twitter account their incorporation into the service. This game is set in a town where the protagonist arrives as the new guardian of the Grove. The goal is to rebuild the town and investigate the secrets that the narrative hides during the course of the 4 seasons. The title, distributed by Limited Run Games, takes various genres such as RPGs and farming simulators as a reference.

This work will come at a time when other games are also added for GamePass. Xbox announced yesterday the titles that were going to come out during the first fortnight of this month of July, highlighting the return of three titles of the Yakuza saga after its abandonment in December 2021. In addition, using the same move from Garden StoryHouse Flipper was announced in the same way and was added by surprise to Xbox Game Pass.