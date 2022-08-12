Gareth Bale threw the first ball in the victory 12 de Julio Urías with Dodgers

After shutting out the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers appeared on the diamond of their stadium to receive the Minnesota Twins in the first duel of the series. Julius Uriah He was the pitcher chosen by Dave Roberts to start the match but before the Mexican got on the mound, another character stole the spotlight. Gareth BaleLAFC reinforcement, forgot about soccer and threw the first pitch of the game.

As the players were warming up before kick-off, the Wales player stood in the center of the diamond wearing a home team jersey. Unlike other guests, he felt confident to throw from the top of the hill, although he was betrayed by his inexperience. His fly ball had to be rescued by Justin Turner. Given this, the LAFC account recommended “Stay with football”.

The action was also carried out by Kelly’s Acosta, player of the same soccer team. Although the American grew closer to the King of Sports, he suffered the same fate, as his shot barely reached his target after hitting the grass.

Gareth Bale was the star guest in the Dodgers vs LAFC game (Photo: Twitter/@LAFC)

Julius Uriah he was selected to start his 22nd game of the season as a starter. Unlike the inconsistent start that he experienced, he continued with the streak that he has consolidated from games prior to the 2022 All-Star Game. In that sense, his solidity allowed him to get the ninth consecutive win for his team, namely, the best streak of the year.

For the first of the series against the Twins, Dave Roberts allowed Urías to perform throughout seven tickets. In the period, the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, only allowed one earned run, as well as five hits in exchange for eight strikeouts and no bases on balls allowed.

Urías’ record reached 12 wins in exchange for six defeats. It is worth mentioning that the Mexican has not lost a game since June 12, 2022, when despite his extraordinary performance he was not supported by his offense and suffered the disaster against the San Francisco Giants. On the other hand, his ERA dropped to 2.49 and stood as seventh best pitcher of the season.

After the Culichi, Phillip Bickford he took over the defense on the eighth roll to allow two hits and as many runs. Caleb Ferguson He was in charge of closing the chapter with a solid performance that allowed him to retire his three opponents by way of chocolate.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers took the lead from the first roll with one run, followed by three in the second and one more in the third and fourth. The streak continued in the last two innings, when four more runs fell. Those who shone for their power at the bat were Cody Bellinger y Max Muncywhich produced a pair, though the latter also hit a solo homer.

At the end of the meeting, the global balance of the Dodgers was located in 76 wins with 33 losses. Thanks to this, they secured the leadership of the National League Western Conference, as well as the best percentage of the entire circuit over the Yankees, Astros, Twins, Mets and Cardinals. In addition, in the second of the series they will have the opportunity to add the tenth consecutive victory.

