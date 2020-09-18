Gareth Barry surprised West Brom signed Grady Diangana – and understands West Ham uproar

Gareth Barry ‘fully understands’ the furore following Grady Diangana’s everlasting switch to West Brom from West Ham this summer time.

The 39-year-old – who retired final week after his West Brom contract expired – believes the his former facet have a star expertise on their arms and is happy to see the flying winger check his mettle within the Premier League.

Barry will characteristic throughout BT Sport’s protection of the weekend conflict between two of his former sides – Everton and West Brom – and spoke completely to RadioTimes.com in regards to the Baggies’ tantalising new signing.

He stated: “Coaching with Grady final 12 months and seeing his performances I simply didn’t see West Brom getting him again. I believed he’d return to West Ham.

“Apparently he did have a superb pre-season and I believed he’d be in and round their squad, taking part in video games for West Ham this 12 months.

“I perceive the furore round it all of the West Ham gamers not being joyful – I fully perceive it – as a result of I couldn’t see West Brom getting him again, particularly on a everlasting deal. It’s unusual that’s occurred however the West Ham board will know why.”

Diangana joined the West Ham youth system aged 12 and made 17 appearances for the membership earlier than being loaned to West Brom the place he rapidly grew to become a fan favorite on the best way to promotion.

A number of West Ham gamers have taken to social media in latest weeks, together with captain Mark Noble, to precise their anger at letting a prime youth prospect go away the membership, particularly to affix a Premier League rival.

As captain of this soccer membership I’m gutted, indignant and unhappy that Grady has left, nice child with an excellent future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

However West Ham’s loss is definitely West Brom’s achieve in accordance with Barry who is aware of of Diangana’s qualities greater than most.

“The ability he’s obtained, the best way he dribbles, in the event you’re marking him he’s very unpredictable the best way he strikes with the ball.

“When anyone is unpredictable, he’s arduous to come back up in opposition to so I’m excited to see him carry out within the Premier League as a result of Grady, like a couple of others within the West Brom squad, haven’t obtained that Premier League expertise.

“To adapt to that subsequent degree of high quality could make it tough at instances however I’m assured he could have a superb season.”

Barry – who grew to become the Premier League’s report look maker with a grand whole of 653 prime flight video games all through his profession – believes West Brom are in for a tricky season, however trying to the longer term will assist their trigger.

“Will probably be nerve-wracking as a result of the gamers they’ve signed and spent cash on, they’ve not improved on the staff that obtained over the road final 12 months.

“They’ve signed the mortgage gamers, and I perceive why the membership has accomplished that, as a result of these gamers, [Matheus] Pereira, [Callum] Robinson, Diangana, they’re all younger and nonetheless enhancing.

“The concern will probably be that the staff hasn’t improved, however with younger gamers they will get that imagine and a few outcomes the place the arrogance grows, these gamers with hold enhancing. By way of the long-term futures of the signings, I believe they’re sensible for West Brom however that doesn’t get away from the very fact it’ll be a tricky season.”

West Brom journey to face Everton this weekend in a bid to report their first Premier League factors of the season, and they’ll hope to take action in entrance of the BT Sport cameras.

