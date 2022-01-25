Garfield will have not one, not two, but up to three new video games with the iconic lasagna cat

Microids have agreed to produce new titles for the character, featured in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Many of you will have in mind Garfield, one of the fictional characters who will be 44 years old in 2022 since he first appeared in the comic strips of Jim Davis. This bulky orange cat became even more well known for his transfer to animation, and in video games he has also starred in several titles, as well as being available as a fighter in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

The games will be of different genresBut those who wish to continue seeing the famous lasagna feline on their consoles are in luck: Microids have agreed to produce three Garfield games, as officially announced. The French publisher’s agreement with ViacomCBS will bring three new adventures in the coming years, spanning different video game genres.

“We are delighted with this new agreement”, declared Alain Milly, editorial director of Microids. “Garfield is a well-known and familiar brand and is a perfect fit for our catalog of popular franchises for all ages. Following successful collaborations such as Garfield: Wild Ride and Garfield Kart Furious Racing, we are very grateful to be able to work with ViacomCBS on these new three games.”

We do not know anything more about the new projects, not even the planned platforms, although we will learn about them in the coming years. As we said, Garfield is present in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the Smash Bros.-style game that has numerous animated characters and many others that are arriving with updates. Title is quite successful, having competed at launch with other great games that were released in October of last year.

More about: Garfield, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Microids, ViacomCBS, Characters and Animation.