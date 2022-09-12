Gargoyles returns 27 years later, but this time in the form of a remaster that promises to take us back to 1995

The title originally came out on the Sega Mega Drive and was based on the animated series that gave it its name.

Yesterday’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase event left us with many surprises, but those announcements that were more concise and fleeting are also important. However, without much more information than a few seconds video excerpt can give us, we already know that Gargoyles returns almost 30 years later.

Gargoyles came out in 1995 on the Sega Mega Drive, but now we know that his return is a more realistic option than ever, as it was announced that he will hit the market again in the form of a remaster. The platform video game is based in the animated series Gargoyles that has caused so much nostalgia among many fans of the time.

Yet are unknown many details of the proposal such as the possible release datelas consoles which it will arrive. We only know that it will return in the form of a remaster with some improved graphics and maybe with improved gameplay adapted to the current controls we have on the market.

In Gargoyles the protagonist was Golyath, chief of the Manhattan Clan of gargoyles, who was on a mission to destroy a corrupted magical talisman known as the Eye of Odin. Not many more characters appear in the title from the original series. The original developers were the Buena Vista Interactive team, who made a title that will return today as a remaster.

More about: Gargoyles: Remastered, Gargoyles, Marvel and Disney.