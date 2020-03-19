General News

Garment workers face destitution as Covid-19 closes factories

March 19, 2020
Campaigners identify for mannequin producers to offer protection to workers of their present chains globally as coronavirus causes orders to dry up

The fad enterprise goes by calls to step in and give protection to the wages of the 40 million garment workers of their present chains world large who face destitution as factories shut and orders dry up inside the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Many factories in garment-producing worldwide areas along with Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam are already last due to a shortage of raw materials from China and declining orders from western garments producers.

