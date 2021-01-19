Garth Brooks to Perform at Biden-Harris Swearing-In Ceremony

Garth Brooks will be a part of Woman Gaga and Jennifer Lopez as a performer at the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, he introduced in a press convention Monday morning.

Brooks declined to say what he’ll carry out at the ceremony, solely saying that his thoughts had gone towards selections with a patriotic bent. However he did say that it might not be his anthem “We Shall Be Free.” “We have been fortunate sufficient to sing ‘We Shall Be Free’ at the Obama inauguration (in 2009), so I don’t assume we’ll do this once more right here.” He added, “I believe I’ll be performing on my own. We’ll be doing extra of the broken-down, bare-bones stuff.”

Brooks emphasised that he doesn’t take partisan stands and has carried out for each president since Jimmy Carter besides Ronald Reagan, though the 2009 efficiency for Obama was the one one which came about at an precise inaugural. “I used to be fortunate sufficient to be requested to play the 2016 inauguration (of Donald J. Trump) as effectively. We couldn’t fulfill that one as effectively as a result of we already had dates in Cincinnati,” however, he famous, he has performed for Trump on different events.

“This isn’t a political assertion. It is a assertion of unity,” Brooks stated. “I’m excited, nervous — all the nice issues, as a result of that is historical past and it’s an honor to get to serve.”

The precise ask got here in a cellphone name from First Woman-to-be Dr. Jill Biden, he stated. “She’s very welcoming, very warming. We’ve recognized one another for the reason that Obama inauguration. She’s very simple to discuss to. She stated, ‘It’s your choice, however we’d love to have you ever right here.’ I’m certain we’re across the similar age, however she was very very similar to a mother. … She made a really candy ask. We took the weekend to take into consideration what we’d sing… and made the choice (to announce) proper now.”

Requested what would make this really feel particularly completely different, he stated, “The primary factor they’re pushing now’s unity, and that’s proper down my alley… I might say we’re extra divided than ever, in order that bridge that brings us collectively” is vital, Brooks stated. “I don’t know. I could be the one Republican at this place. However reaching out, collectively… I need us to supply a differing opinion and hug one another at the identical soccer recreation. …I believe so long as you’ve gotten individuals just like the Bidens who’re hellbent on making issues good,… That makes me really feel good. As a result of I need to spend the subsequent 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so uninterested in being divided.”

“You may’t simply take excessive left and excessive proper as a result of there’s a silent majority within the center that’s going to dwarf each of them,” he added.

Brooks took satisfaction within the announcement occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, saying, “Certainly one of my favourite quotes from him is ‘We are able to’t begin residing until we rise above the narrows of our personal individualistic considerations…’”

The singer famous that, upon receiving the Gershwin Prize in early 2020, he had had the chance to carry out for members of each homes of Congress. “You’re nervous there’s gonna be a niche down the center that’s sufficiently big to drive a truck by,” he stated. However “I watched them dance collectively, sing and cry collectively, and also you couldn’t inform which one was which get together.”

Brooks was requested to touch upon the siege of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. “We’re a part of the human race, so I’m all the time going to strive to discover sunny sides in there, he stated. Saying that he believed some individuals acquired caught up “within the warmth of the second,” he stated, “All I can do is beg and plead for everyone to take that second, that second, take a breath. Take into consideration your loved ones. Take into consideration what mark you’re going to depart on this planet as a human being… It felt prefer it was in another nation, but it surely was right here. Now we take care of it and take duty… and now we do our greatest to ensure one thing like that doesn’t occur once more.”

Brooks is the third artist introduced to carry out at the swearing-in ceremony, together with Gaga and Lopez. Producers stated that he wouldn’t be a part of the TV particular airing afterward Wednesday, which shall be hosted by Tom Hanks and embrace Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.

Requested through the digital press convention if he would possibly think about taking part in both “The Change” or “The River,” Brooks stated, “Neither a type of had crossed my thoughts… They’re each ballads — strive to bear in mind the leisure worth of this!”