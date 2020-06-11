Gary And Hao Go On A Summery Adventure In Photos + Gary Shares What Hao Thinks Of His Tattoos

Gary uploaded pictures on his Instagram that present himself and his son Hao having fun with some summery rest collectively!

Hao beams as he and Gary dip their toes right into a river, the father-son duo performs collectively within the sand, and Gary smiles at his son as he cooks some meat for them. He wrote because the caption, “A set of three pictures of utmost journey childcare,” and he included an emoji of two mother and father and a baby.

Somebody commented on the submit, “I’m immediately interested by one thing. Hao’s father, what has our outdated soul Hao mentioned when he sees the tattoos on his father’s arms? I’m so curious to know what language genius Hao may need mentioned.”

Gary replied with some symbols for laughter and wrote, “Since he’s seen my tattoos since he was born, he’s used to them and to this point he nonetheless likes them!!”

Gary additionally just lately shared a video of Hao serving to get their campsite arrange. Gary wrote within the caption, “Professional camper” with a thumbs up. He shared some photos from their journey collectively too.

Gary and Hao presently seem on the favored KBS2 actuality present “The Return of Superman.”

Watch the most recent episode of “The Return of Superman” under!

