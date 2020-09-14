Gary And Hao Show Their Father-Son Resemblance In Looking Through Old Photos

On the September 13 episode of KBS’s “The Return of Superman,” Gary and his son Hao took a visit down reminiscence lane.

In the course of the episode, Gary confirmed Hao some previous pictures of himself that confirmed the household resemblance between him and his son. Hao seemed on the pictures and mentioned, “I’m confused!” He then expressed a want to go to the locations that his father had lived as a baby.

Gary took him to an old school restaurant in Jamsil that he’d been going to since he was in center college and mentioned, “I’ve been right here for nearly thirty years. I can’t consider I’m right here now with my son.” The proprietor of the restaurant gave Hao some pocket cash and mentioned, “Come together with your father usually any longer.”

The daddy and son then visited Gary’s old skool. Gary confirmed off the dance he had carried out at a pageant onstage and visited an previous classroom to play “instructor” together with his son.

Watch “The Return of Superman” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)