Gary Davey, CEO of Comcast-Backed Sky Studios, to Step Down in 2021

Gary Davey, CEO of Sky Studios, is stepping down from the put up in 2021, with plans to retire.

Davey — a long-time veteran who first joined the corporate upon its launch in 1989 — was appointed CEO of Sky Studios in June 2019, famously telling the trade that “we solely have one rule and that’s ‘no guidelines’” in regards to the fledgling studio’s technique underneath new house owners Comcast. Since beginning up, manufacturing banner Sky Studios has delivered 29 collection to 15 U.S. networks and platforms, together with the likes of “I Hate Suzie,” “The Third Day” and “Hausen.”

Davey was beforehand managing director of content material for pay-TV operator Sky, the place he oversaw leisure, films and information channels in the U.Okay. and Eire, in addition to the leisure providing for Sky Deutschland, the place he was government VP of programming from 2011.

For almost all of his profession, Davey labored as a senior government in the worldwide pay TV trade, holding roles in Europe, Asia and the U.S. Prior to becoming a member of Sky Deutschland in June 2010, he was liable for launching Sky Italia’s terrestrial TV community, cielo. He has additionally labored as managing director of BSkyB in England and CEO of STAR TV in Hong Kong.

In an inner word despatched Monday and seen by Selection, Davey instructed employees, “As you’ll think about, this has not been a straightforward resolution for me, and I’d solely be stepping down if I believed that our enterprise had rock-solid foundations, sturdy and bold management and a brilliant and thrilling future forward of it.

“Subsequent yr Sky Studios will grow to be worthwhile and the yr after we are going to open the doorways to Sky Studios Elstree, an enormous, long-term funding in Sky’s unique content material ambition, enabling us to actually fulfil our potential as we glance to greater than double our funding by 2024,” continued Davey.

The manager stated he was eager to spend extra time together with his spouse on their farm in Sicily.

Jeremy Darroch, group chief government of Sky, instructed employees: “As many of you’ll know, Gary was Managing Director of Sky once we launched in 1989. A lot has modified since then, however Gary’s power, ardour and relentless concentrate on constantly delivering high quality content material for our prospects has not.

“Regardless of the challenges of COVID, the enterprise is in impolite well being and I couldn’t be extra grateful to Gary for expertly guiding Sky Studios by way of this launch part and constructing a powerful group round him in the method. Gary will proceed to lead Sky Studios as we glance to appoint a brand new successor in due course,” stated Darroch.

It’s believed a successor will probably be named in due course. Davey will keep on board till the summer season.