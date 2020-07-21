Gary, Kim Yo Han, And More To Compete On New tvN Sports Variety Show

Gary, Kim Yo Han, and Na Tae Joo might be showing on the brand new present “Money Again” (literal title)!

On July 21, tvN confirmed with TVDaily that the three stars will seem within the first episode of “Money Again.” In addition they clarified that whereas it’s a one-time visitor look for now, it’s attainable that they might seem once more, relying on whether or not or not they win.

The program is a brand new large-scale sports activities selection present that takes place on a set that’s over 1,200 pyeong (42,700 sq. ft). Three athletes who compete on the nationwide stage from six totally different sports activities (ice sports activities, basketball, ssireum (Korean conventional wrestling), gymnastics, water polo, and martial arts) will act as leaders for the video games, and the winners will obtain a prize.

“Money Again” first aired as a pilot particular in April and acquired a constructive response, so now it’s been developed into a daily program. Kim Sung Joo, who additionally hosted the pilot, might be taking the MC position for the present together with Increase.

Gary is at present showing on the KBS household actuality present “The Return of Superman” together with his son Hao, whereas former taekwondo athlete Kim Yo Han is gearing up for his debut with the brand new boy group WEi. Na Tae Joo is an actor, singer, and taekwondo athlete who made the highest 14 of the hit competitors present “Mister Trot” this yr.

“Money Again” premieres in August.

