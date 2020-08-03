Gary Nervously Gets Hao Ready For His 1st Day Of Kindergarten On “The Return Of Superman”

On the newest episode of “The Return of Superman,” Gary’s son Hao received prepared for his first day of kindergarten!

On the August 2 broadcast of KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” Gary nervously ready for Hao’s first day of faculty. As Gary pointed to the clock, he defined, “Earlier than the clock reaches the 9, we have now to prepare. Now we have to brush your enamel, wash your face, eat breakfast, dress, and pack your bag.”

Hao instantly picked out his outfit as his dad started making him breakfast. Whereas busily getting ready Hao’s meal, Gary nervously spilled a whole container of sesame seeds and messily minimize up his seaweed rolls. Nevertheless, Hao adorably allowed his dad to settle down by consuming nicely and complimenting his cooking.

Afterwards, the 2 began packing Hao’s bag and throwing in every little thing they may see, together with Hao’s stuffed animals, pencils, hand sanitizer, bandages, and utensils. To verify nothing received misplaced, Gary labelled every merchandise with Hao’s identify as Hao proudly confirmed off the identify tag he wrote for his dad. Hao excitedly confirmed the cameraman his work, insisting he had written down “Dad.”

Hao later positioned a reputation tag on his dad’s brow and commented, “You’re mine,” which melted his dad and made him chortle throughout their hectic morning.

The 2 have been lastly headed out when Hao shyly identified, “My indoor footwear… we left them inside.” They shortly ran again inside and have been formally on their means by 9:10. To assist his nervous dad settle down, Hao started to sing a bunch of songs. Regardless of the rain and gloomy climate, Hao adorably commented, “I believe I’ll consider as we speak at any time when it rains now.”

Hao expressed his pleasure at with the ability to meet new associates, and Gary remarked, “Since you’re going to highschool as we speak, I’m so nervous.” He started to get very apprehensive that he would make Hao late, however his son reassured him, saying, “Dad, drive safely.”

As soon as they received to highschool, Hao’s instructor greeted him and stated his associates have been ready for him. Nevertheless, Hao froze up on the sight of all his new classmates, holding onto his dad and asking him to return with him. Gary led Hao into his new group of classmates to assist him out, however he ultimately informed his dad he needed to go residence.

When Gary picked him up on the finish of the day, Hao started to sigh within the automobile. He then stated, “Dad! However… I don’t know. It’s nothing.” Gary replied, “Was it arduous as we speak? Are you tearing up since you had a tough time?”

Gary continued, “They are saying you’re all the time a bit shy your first time [at school]. Your different associates have been most likely shy at first too. Do you have to go along with Mother tomorrow?” Hao responded, “Mother? With out you?” Gary requested, “You want Mother higher than Dad, proper?” and Hao adorably replied, “I like Dad.”

When Gary requested Hao if he needed to return to highschool tomorrow, he was stunned to show round and discover Hao dozing off.

Later, they confirmed photographs of Hao in school, totally tailored to his new surroundings and having fun with himself.

This week’s episode of “The Return of Superman” will probably be out there on Viki quickly! Within the meantime, meet up with final week’s broadcast beneath:

