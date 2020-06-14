Gary Says His Instagram Account For His Son Hao Was Hacked

Gary’s Instagram account for his son, Hao, was hacked.

On June 13, Gary uploaded a photograph of Hao as a child on his private Instagram. Within the caption, he wrote, “As you might know, sadly Hao’s instagram account was hacked at present. We’ve made a brand new account for him and needed to take this chance to thanks all for the continued love and help you’ve been exhibiting him. Thanks a lot.”

Hao’s new Instagram account already has 5 posts that includes the cute baby and his mother and father.

Gary and Hao are at the moment fastened members of the KBS childcare selection program “The Return of Superman.”

