Gary Windass panics as Kelly Neelan returns to Coronation Street – remember dead Rick’s daughter?

Gary Windass (Mikey North) is given a stark reminder of his brutal homicide of gangster Rick Neelan when his sufferer’s teenage daughter Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) returns to Coronation Street on Wednesday eighth April.

The unhealthy boy builder spies Kelly hanging out with Asha Alahan and Summer season Spellman within the cafe, and learns the lass has lately enrolled at Weatherfield Excessive.

Kelly was launched again in June 2019 when she got here in search of errant dad Rick who had mysteriously disappeared. Gary had got rid of the shady mortgage shark in self-defence when he threatened to kill him if he didn’t settle his secret debt, and buried him within the woods.

Deflecting suspicion in regards to the manufacturing unit roof collapse he prompted that killed Rana Habeeb, Gary pinned the crime on Rick and satisfied the cops dodgy Mr Neelan had been intimidating him then carried out a runner to Spain to keep away from being caught.

That was the identical story he spun to Kelly when she turned up at her father’s workplace and she or he appeared to purchase his lies, regardless of her suspicion at her dad out of the blue reducing contact and failing to present up for his or her allotted weekend collectively as a part of his co-parenting association together with his ex, Kelly’s mum.

Responsible at leaving the lady with out a father, Gaz then secretly took over paying the charges for her posh personal faculty, which was Rick’s duty.

Considering he’d lined his tracks, Gary will now be nervous at Kelly’s presence on the cobbles and questioning why she’s not at swanky faculty Oakhill (by the way the identical schooling institution snooty Sally Metcalfe despatched daughter Rosie Webster to when she was a teen!).

Rick’s corpse stays within the woodland shallow grave, however Corrie bosses have teased it would ultimately be dug up sooner or later within the coming months – might Kelly’s return spark a sequence of occasions that leads to Mr Windass being rumbled in the end?

Kelly is about to grow to be a longtime a part of Weatherfield’s youthful technology and might be concerned in a significant new storyline during which an express video of Asha is posted on-line with out her consent by a boy she has a crush on.

Actress Gibson’s handful of Corrie appearances final summer season adopted her roles in ITV’s 2018 drama Butterfly reverse fellow cleaning soap alumni Anna Friel and Emmett J Scanlan, CBBC youngsters’ soccer sequence Jamie Johnson, and Kay Mellor’s BBC hit Love, Lies and Information in 2017.

