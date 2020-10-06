Gary, Yoon Eun Hye, And More Join Lineup For “Legislation Of The Jungle”

“Legislation of the Jungle” shared a lineup for its subsequent home season!

On October 5, Ilgan Sports activities reported that SBS’s long-running movie star survival present “Legislation of the Jungle” had filmed on the south coast of Korea over two days throughout the Chuseok holidays final week.

The outlet reported that the forged for the season included rapper Gary, actress Yoon Eun Hye, lieutenant and in style YouTuber Ken Rhee, and comic Heo Kyung Hwan.

Later that day, a supply from SBS confirmed to Newsen that the 4 celebrities will probably be showing on the present and so they completed filming the week earlier than.

Whereas “Legislation of the Jungle” is known for sending stars overseas to outlive in tough settings, it has just lately adjusted to limitations attributable to COVID-19 by filming inside South Korea.

