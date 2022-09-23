Gas is so cheap in Russia that there are streamers on Twitch splurging it live 24 hours a day.

The insistence on energy saving in our country is not for less. The cost of electricity and gas reaches historic levels, and after the crisis in Ukraine and Russia this fact has only worsened the situation. However, there are others who prefer to take advantage of how little energy costs in their country as a method of ridicule on the Internet.

The now known as ‘Russiangas’ on Twitch is dedicated to showing live the stoves of his house lit 24 hours a day. A continuous stream where in addition to leaving them on, sets out the price you pay per month: 1.44 euros.

A mockery of all of Europe





His journeys began on the platform with the username ‘Russiangas0’ on September 17, and his last nickname was already ‘Russiangas61’. However, we have also seen other nicknames such as ‘RussianHotWatter’, although it is not confirmed that it is the same author. In this last example you can see how it wastes hot water. The content is always the same: a camera focused on your kitchen stove or bathtub and turned on at all times and with background music.

this Russian is estrimeando 24/7 with the kitchen stove on because it costs him €1.44/month pic.twitter.com/rKRUbE7los — pele (@virgiliius) September 21, 2022

The fact that their channels receive a huge number of blocking requests means that always end their accounts banned from the platformalthough the user does not take too long to create another account for the same purpose.

Everything indicates that the user is not looking for visits or subscriptions, but the mere fact of playing a joke on all of Europe. And it is that after the war between Russia and Ukraine, the price of electricity and gas has skyrocketed to record highs, being a serious problem for many citizens.

In Spain, the bills reach a price 10 times higher than that shown in the stream, where he gloats to pay only 1.44 euros per month. The chat on his channel is flooded with political messages for and against the critical situation, while on his channel, in addition to the entire set-up, some other mocking images appear, the message ‘From Russia with love’ and a link to Telegram direct.

During the 77 hours in which he was broadcasting on his first created channel, generated a peak audience of 1,896 users and more than 3,000 followers. Entering the Telegram channel, we can usually find pro-Russian messages praising what the Kremlin has been doing for all these months.