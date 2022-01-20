Gaspard Ulliel, actor in Moon Knight or Hannibal: the foundation of evil, dies at 37

french actor Gaspard Ulliel, probably the most protagonists of Surprise’s upcoming Moon Knight collection, has died on the age of 37.

In line with Closing date, Ulliel was once airlifted to a Grenoble health facility after maintaining a major head harm all over a snowboarding twist of fate within the Savoy area of the Alps on Tuesday. The actor’s circle of relatives and his native agent reportedly knowledgeable the AFP information company that Ulliel didn’t continue to exist the tragic twist of fate..

Ulliel is possibly very best identified for his position because the younger Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal: First light of Evil, which served as an adaptation of Thomas Harris’ 2006 novel of the similar identify.

It’s understood that he had additionally lately finished paintings at the upcoming Surprise collection Moon Knight along Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. An previous record on Ulliel’s skill company web page confirmed the actor taking at the position of Anton Mogart within the collection.

The French High Minister, Jean Castex, shared in Twitter a tribute to the past due actor, writing that Ulliel “he grew up with the films and the films grew up with him“.

We at IGN be offering our condolences to his circle of relatives, buddies, and fans.