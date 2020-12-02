‘Gateway of India’ was made to say ‘thank you’ to the British King-Queen who came to India, it is interesting this history story

new Delhi: Most of the people visiting Mumbai go to see ‘Gateway of India’ and do not live without being impressed by its architecture and grandeur, but very few people are aware that it was 2 December 1911 to oblige the slave country. ‘Gateway of India’ was built as the gateway to the sea route in the commercial capital of the country to thank King George V and Queen Mary of Britain for the first time. Also Read – Why is the statue of Mahatma Gandhi being demolished in Britain! The reason came out

Situated near the beach in south Mumbai, it is a 26 meter high gate, built in 1924 under the leadership of the famous architect George Vincent. The gateway of India is the first visible building of the metropolis when it comes to Mumbai by sea. The Gateway of India is called the pride and identity of Mumbai and the country.

The sequence of other important events recorded on the date of December 2 in the history of the country and the world is as follows.

1804: Napoleon Bonaparte was crowned as Emperor of France. 1911: George V and Queen Mary become the first king and queen of Britain to visit India. Gateway of India was built to commemorate his arrival in Bombay (now Mumbai).

1976: Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba.

1971: Six regions of the Arabian Peninsula combine to form the United Arab Emirates. In February 1972, a seventh country was also included in them.

1981: Birth of American singer Britney Spears. 1989: Vishwanath Pratap Singh became the seventh Prime Minister of the country.

1999: Private sector investment in the insurance sector in India was approved.

2003: Momir Nikolic, a former Bosnian Serb military commander, was convicted by the Hague-based United Nations war court for the 1995 massacre and sentenced to 27 years in prison.

2006: 208 people killed, 261 others injured by falling volcanic debris in Philippine.