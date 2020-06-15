Gaumont U.Ok. Options Biography of Vogue Editor Audrey Withers – Variety

Gaumont U.Ok. — the British operation of the French studio behind “Narcos” and “Arsène Lupin” — has optioned a brand new biography of wartime Vogue editor Audrey Withers.

The venture, entitled “Dressed For Warfare: The Story of Audrey Withers, Vogue Editor Extraordinaire From the Blitz to the Swinging Sixties,” relies on a biography by researcher and historian Julie Summers, printed by Simon & Schuster U.Ok. in February, with assist from Vogue.

The title is envisioned by Gaumont as a multi-part returning drama sequence. The producer is in early discussions on casting and a feminine author for the venture who will work intently with creator Summers.

Set in 1940’s London, “Dressed For Warfare” is the untold story of Vogue editor-in-chief Withers, a dynamic younger girl who was decided to remodel an upper-class trend journal right into a provocative, informative journal that served as a contemporary lifeline for ladies of all backgrounds. Withers, at one level, was considered probably the most highly effective girl in London in the course of the struggle, working intently with the federal government to vary the home state of affairs for ladies.

Associated Tales

The venture — which has but to connect a broadcast or streaming companion — particulars Withers’ friendships with iconic names similar to American mannequin turned struggle photographer Lee Miller, which kinds an integral half of the biography and sequence.

The deal was negotiated by The Company (London) Ltd on behalf of Felicity Bryan Associates.

The choice marks a key venture for Gaumont U.Ok., which is helmed by producer and former Kudos government Alison Jackson, who serves as CEO and government producer. The division’s latest credit embrace a 3rd season of Sky unique “Tin Star,” co-produced with Kudos and starring Tim Roth. The present will air on Sky Atlantic later this yr.

Gaumont U.Ok. was arrange in August 2018 as half of the French studio’s European growth, and adopted the launch of Gaumont Germany in July. A lot of the final yr has been targeted on improvement and wrapping up the most recent season of “Tin Star.” The U.Ok. improvement group contains Ally Gipps, head of improvement; Jessica Connell, improvement producer; Jamie Jackson, senior improvement government; and Jen Hawley, improvement government.

“[Dressed for War] is a very fascinating story that’s nice to have as half of our improvement slate. It’s a helpful instance of the sorts of exhibits we’re on the lookout for,” Jackson tells Variety, noting the sequence could have a “trace of ‘Mad Males’” about it.

“All of the exhibits we’re creating have a singular take a look at on a regular basis folks in extraordinary conditions. We need to make exhibits which might be primarily entertaining however are about one thing — which might be accessible and have characters we actually fall in love with, even when they’re doing one thing horrible.”

Jackson describes Withers as an especially “up to date” and “forward-thinking” protagonist. Gaumont U.Ok. was despatched the manuscript for the guide forward of publication, and gained rights following a aggressive course of with different manufacturing firms.

Vogue’s Harriet Wilson, director of editorial administration and rights, mentioned of “Dressed for Warfare”: “Viewers will witness the unimaginable bravery of ladies all throughout Britain in the course of the struggle and the ability of Vogue in entertaining, inspiring, and bringing collectively the collective spirit of these ladies throughout probably the most difficult of days.”

“Dressed For Warfare” creator Summers added: “The robust feminine group at Gaumont match Audrey Withers’ group at Vogue in the course of the struggle and I’m satisfied they are going to produce a robust drama for our occasions.”

As Gaumont U.Ok. ramps up manufacturing ambitions, the studio’s U.S. division can also be within the works on a slate that features season 5 of “Narcos” for Netflix, “El Presidente” for Amazon, in addition to animated exhibits at Apple and Amazon. Whereas Gaumont shuttered its Stateside distribution arm earlier this yr, the manufacturing enterprise has continued with a laser concentrate on SVOD commissions.

“We have now a number of exhibits in improvement in any respect the platforms,” says Christophe Riandée, vice CEO of Gaumont, noting the studio focuses largely on streamers out of the U.S. “Within the U.Ok., Germany and France, we work for each streamers and linear broadcasters.”

Gaumont will quickly resume manufacturing in France on the Omar Sy-fronted “Arsène Lupin” for Netflix — a modern-day retelling of the story in regards to the eponymous burglar and grasp of disguise.