Gaunt and thin to the extreme: the Ortega regime in Nicaragua exhibited another group of political prisoners after a year in prison

The general manager of the newspaper La Prensa, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro

The Nicaraguan regime presided over by the Sandinista Daniel Ortega exhibited this Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, a new group of opponents who were arrested more than a year ago and who are considered political prisoners by humanitarian organizations, after their relatives denounced that they suffered malnutrition and extreme weight loss.

Among the new political prisoners taken to an informative hearing at the Managua Judicial Complex is the general manager of the newspaper the pressJuan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorrothe business leader Alvaro Vargas, and the former dissident Sandinista guerrilla Dora Maria Tellez.

Also the executive president of Banpro of the financial group PromericaLuis Rivas; opposition leaders Suyen Barahona, Ana Margarita Vigil and Tamara Dávila; the activist Irvin Larios; and the lawyer Roger Reyes. In addition, for the second time in two months, the academic and leader Félix Maradiaga, one of the aspiring presidential candidates for the opposition who intended to challenge Daniel Ortega in the elections last November.

Tamara Davila, Anna Margaret Vigil, Dora Maria Tellez and Suyen Barahona

As on the day before, when the first group of 10 imprisoned opponents were exhibited, the presentation was made through the official press and the media with a Sandinista profile, who took photographs and videos during a visit by the convicts to the Managua Judicial Complex.

The imprisoned opponents appeared before the magistrate Octavio Ernesto Rothschuhpresident of the Court of Appeals of Managua.

IMPRISONED OPPONENTS LOOK GRAINED

In the images it was possible to observe the prisoners unfounded politicians in the blue prison clothes, with physical appearances similar to those previously described by their relatives, that is, underweight and emaciated.

Irvin Larios

The relatives had denounced that the authorities reduced the food rations in recent months, which caused them “more malnutrition and extreme weight loss” in the El Chipote prison, which has been denounced by humanitarian organizations as a torture center for the National Police.

In the El Chipote police prison, officially known as the Directorate of Judicial Assistance, Opposition leaders, students, peasants, businessmen, journalists and independent professionals are in captivityincluding seven dissidents who aspired to compete for the Presidency in the general elections last November.

On Tuesday, authorities showed images of opposition leaders Juan Sebastian Chamorro, Medado Mairena and Miguel Morawho aspired to be candidates for the Presidency of Nicaragua.

Several opponents of the Nicaraguan government were shown on Tuesday during court hearings, in many cases after more than a year of not being seen publicly, according to images released by official media.

Also to the student leaders Lesther Aleman and Max Jerez; to the political scientist Jose Antonio Peraza; as well as the former workers of the extinct Fundación Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, Freight Marks y Walter Gómezand the personal driver of the director of that NGO, Cristiana Chamorro, Peter Vasquez.

In addition, the businessman was presented Michael Healywho was arrested while presiding over the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep), the main employer leadership in Nicaragua.

The opponents, arrested between May and November 2021, were sentenced to between 7 and 13 years in prison for crimes considered as “treason against the country” or money laundering.

Daniel Ortega has branded the imprisoned opponents of “traitors to the country”, “criminals” and “sons of bitches of the Yankee imperialists”.

(With information from EFE)

