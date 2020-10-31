Gaurav Vasan, who made ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ video viral, surrounded by questions, people asked questions on ‘edited’ bank statement

Baba ka Dhaba Video: YouTube blogger Gaurav Vasan, who posted a dhaba video of an elderly couple running a dhaba in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, shared his bank statement after people accused him of an online scam. However, netizens do not trust him yet. Gaurav posted his official page on Facebook to share his bank statement. Also Read – Mukesh Khanna’s controversial statement on women, people’s anger erupted over ‘Shaktimaan’ – SEE VIDEO

He wrote, “Bank-verified transparency link. Anyone who has donated can go and verify again. Thanks for the support.” However, netizens are suspicious of his intentions. Also Read – Who Is Arthi Baba: Who is Arthi Baba, only to contest elections, you get your own name Ram

One commented, “I saw his video where he was claiming more than 20 lakh donations and now he is talking about donating two lakh.” Something is wrong.” Another user commented, “There is a mistake in the column. Others called it an “unprofessional bank statement”, which was ‘heavily edited’. Also Read – Viral Video: The woman fried pakodis by putting her hands in hot oil, which stunned …

Significantly, in early October, Gaurav posted a video of an elderly couple from Malviya Nagar. He was seen shedding tears for not being able to do business at his dhaba due to the epidemic. The video went viral and artists like Raveena Tandon and Nimrat Kaur urged people to help the couple.

(Input IANS)