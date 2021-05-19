Gauri Kulkarni (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Gauri Kulkarni (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Gauri Kulkarni is an Indian Marathi actress, fashion, and singer. She is legendary for enjoying the function of Gauri Karlhanis on this TV display whilst doing Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The display has remade in Hindi below the identify of Anupamaa.

Biography

Gauri Kulkarni used to be born on 23 September 1993 in Beed town of Maharashtra. She studied at Savarkar Vidyalaya, Beed district. She completed her Highschool in Beed and her engineering level in Pune.

Kulkarni gave her first audition for the Aai Kuthe Kay karate collection and used to be decided on for lead function of Gauri Karkhanis. She began her profession with this collection. The similar tale has been broadcasted in six other languages together with, Hindi. In her ultimate yr, she acted the play Jatakavina through which Gauri’s veneered function used to be additionally favored. She performed within the play Purshottam as smartly.

Bio

Actual Identify Gauri Kulkarni Nickname Gauri Occupation Actress, Fashion, and Singer Date of Beginning 23 September 1993 Age (as of 2021) 28 Years Beginning Position Beed, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Beed, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Thane, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Swa Savarkar Vidyalaya, Beed, Maharashtra School No longer Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Aai Kuthe Kay Karte (2019; Marathi)

Awards Megastar Pravah Parivar Awards (2021)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4” Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Making a song and Staring at Internet Sequence

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb Gauri Kulkarni Twitter No longer To be had Instagram Gauri Kulkarni Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Info About Gauri Kulkarni

Gauri Kulkarni used to be born and taken up in Beed, Maharashtra.

Gauri is these days residing in Thane, Maharashtra, India.

She is trilingual and fluent in Marathi, Hindi, and English.

In 2021, she has gained Megastar Pravah Parivar Awards for display Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Director Girish Datar met Gauri at a workshop for the Rang Sangeet Pageant and requested her to behave.

She loves making a song and observing internet collection.

When you’ve got extra information about Gauri Kulkarni. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable