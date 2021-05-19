Gauri Kulkarni (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Gauri Kulkarni (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Gauri Kulkarni is an Indian Marathi actress, fashion, and singer. She is legendary for enjoying the function of Gauri Karlhanis on this TV display whilst doing Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The display has remade in Hindi below the identify of Anupamaa.
Biography
Gauri Kulkarni used to be born on 23 September 1993 in Beed town of Maharashtra. She studied at Savarkar Vidyalaya, Beed district. She completed her Highschool in Beed and her engineering level in Pune.
Kulkarni gave her first audition for the Aai Kuthe Kay karate collection and used to be decided on for lead function of Gauri Karkhanis. She began her profession with this collection. The similar tale has been broadcasted in six other languages together with, Hindi. In her ultimate yr, she acted the play Jatakavina through which Gauri’s veneered function used to be additionally favored. She performed within the play Purshottam as smartly.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Gauri Kulkarni
|Nickname
|Gauri
|Occupation
|Actress, Fashion, and Singer
|Date of Beginning
|23 September 1993
|Age (as of 2021)
|28 Years
|Beginning Position
|Beed, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Beed, Maharashtra, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Thane, Maharashtra, India
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|Swa Savarkar Vidyalaya, Beed, Maharashtra
|School
|No longer Recognized
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Aai Kuthe Kay Karte (2019; Marathi)
|Awards
|Megastar Pravah Parivar Awards (2021)
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 4” Ft
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Size
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Making a song and Staring at Internet Sequence
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Internet Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
|Fb
|Gauri Kulkarni
|No longer To be had
|Gauri Kulkarni
|Wikipedia
|No longer To be had
Some Info About Gauri Kulkarni
- Gauri Kulkarni used to be born and taken up in Beed, Maharashtra.
- Gauri is these days residing in Thane, Maharashtra, India.
- She is trilingual and fluent in Marathi, Hindi, and English.
- In 2021, she has gained Megastar Pravah Parivar Awards for display Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.
- Director Girish Datar met Gauri at a workshop for the Rang Sangeet Pageant and requested her to behave.
- She loves making a song and observing internet collection.
