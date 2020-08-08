Gautam Buddha Nagar: CM Yogi inaugurates 400-bed Kovid Hospital, largest hospital ever in district

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated the Kovid Hospital in Sector 39. In fact, the 400-bed Kovid Hospital will have facilities for the treatment of normal patients to serious patients. DM Suhas LY, Police Commissioner Alok Singh and many other officials were present on this occasion. Also Read – Ayodhya will be auspicious, preparing for rejuvenation, Ram will be everywhere, know Ram

After this, CM Yogi will also go to inspect the Integrated Command and Control Center made for Kovid .19 at Sector 128. At the same time, we will also hold a meeting with the officials of the district administration and health department.

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 400-bedded # COVID19 hospital in Sector 39. Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY was also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/Pq0I0FuKNu – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2020

CM Yogi has just released the services of 250 beds in Kovid Hospital. The hospital has been constructed by the Noida Authority, while all the facilities of Kovid have been provided by the Tata group and the Billgate Foundation. The hospital will be equipped with all facilities of Kovid.

This hospital built in Noida has been constructed under CSR by the Tata company. Duty of more than 100 health workers has been imposed in this hospital, so that no patient gets hurt while treating the patient well. This 400 bed hospital built in Sector 39 will be the largest Kovid hospital in the district.