Gautam Buddha Nagar Corona Update: Corona is slowly coming under control, not a single death from Kovid-19 in 23 days

Noida: In the district Gautam Buddha Nagar, 139 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported on Monday morning. At the same time, in the last 24 hours, 51 people were discharged from the hospital when they were healthy. The district administration gave this information. District Monitoring Officer Dr. Manoj Kashyap said that 139 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported on Monday morning. Also Read – Corona in India Update: Number of corona patients in the country crossed 31 lakh, 61,408 people in the country in 24 hours Kovid-19 positive

With this, the total number of infected in the district increased to 7,216. He told that in the last 23 days no one has died due to Kovid-19. While so far a total of 43 people have died due to corona virus in the district. He said that at present 927 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district while 6246 people have been discharged from the hospital on getting healthy. Also Read – MP Coronavirus Update: 1263 new cases of corona in Madhya Pradesh in a day, know the condition of your city

He told that the new patients of Corona have come to the hospital and treatment has been started. The places where patients have been found, the district administration has declared the prohibition area and the work is being done to free the infection. Kashyap said that so far 1,31,398 people have been tested for Kovid-19, out of which 7216 people have been found infected with Kovid-19 so far. Also Read – Jharkhand Corona Update: 13 more deaths due to corona virus in Jharkhand, 967 new cases found in 24 hours

At present, 31,06,349 people in the country are infected with corona, while 23 lakh 38 thousand 036 people have been completely cured after getting infected with the corona virus. So far, a total of 57 thousand 542 people have died due to this virus.

Death rate from Kovid-19 has fallen to 1.85 percent and the recovery rate of patients has increased to 75.27 percent. According to the data, 7,10,771 patients are undergoing treatment for corona virus in the country, which is 22.88% of the total cases.