Gautam Budh Nagar: Woman jumped from 17th floor with 4-year-old son

Gautam Buddha Nagar: A heart-wrenching case has come out of Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Here, a woman committed suicide by jumping from the 17th floor of the apartment with her 4-year-old child. The woman and the innocent child died on the spot. Both were alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Her husband Moradabad had gone for some work. At present, the police has given information to the relatives and sent the dead bodies for postmortem.

Police has reported that, under the police station Bisarkh area, information was received that a woman had committed suicide by jumping from the 17th floor of Supertech Ecovillage-1 Society with her child, both died, police force is present on the spot, Necessary legal action is in progress.

In the Supertech Ecovillage 1 of Bisarkh area, a woman committed suicide by jumping from the 17th floor with her child, both of whom died. Prima facie it looks like suicide, police is taking legal action: Ankur Aggarwal, ADCP Central Noida pic.twitter.com/rxDFTP8iKK – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 7, 2020

Additional DCP Ankur Aggarwal said, the woman was alone in the house, while the deceased’s sister went to the hospital in the morning. Husband also went to Moradabad in connection with work. At the moment, there seems to be suicide at first sight.

The family has given information The woman’s husband is on the way. Only after inquiries can you know what was the reason. The body of mother and child has been sent for postmortem. Further legal action is being taken.