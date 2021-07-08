Gautam Gambhir Assures Archery Stadium At Yamuna Sports activities Flooring To Stay Unaffected After Deepika Kumari Appeals In opposition to Cricket Flooring | LatestLY

New Delhi, July 8: Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday clarified that the archery flooring on the Yamuna Sports activities Advanced has best been upgraded after some best Indian archers, together with international no.1 Deepika Kumari, raised considerations about it being transformed right into a cricket box.

Reacting to a video of the bottom posted through the cricketer-turned-politician, the duo of Deepika and her archer husband Atanu Das stated the power must now not be altered because it is among the perfect in Asia. Each Deepika and Atanu are Olympic-bound.

“I turned into Deepika on this flooring in 2010 Commonwealth Video games. Please are not making this Archery Flooring to a Cricket Flooring. That is the one of the most perfect Archery Flooring in Asia. Global Archery tournaments may also be occur right here. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur @lokesharcher,” Deepika tweeted. Gambhir clarified that no alteration was once being accomplished.

I turned into Deepika on this flooring in 2010 Commonwealth Video games. Please are not making this Archery Flooring to a Cricket Flooring. That is the one of the most perfect Archery Flooring in Asia. Global Archery tournaments may also be occur right here.@PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur @lokesharcher https://t.co/mOrBd5y5UT — Deepika Kumari (@ImDeepikaK) July 8, 2021

“To set the file instantly. The Yamuna Sports activities Flooring has now not been transformed however best upgraded. Archery & different sports activities will proceed like ahead of. Being a sportsman myself, won’t ever let anything else bog down the expansion of any sportsman!” Gambhir clarified.

To set the file instantly. Yamuna Sports activities Flooring has now not been transformed however best upgraded. Archery & different sports activities will proceed like ahead of. Being a sportsman myself, won’t ever let anything else bog down the expansion of any sportsman! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 8, 2021

On Wednesday, Gambhir had tweeted the video with the textual content “Commercials can’t exchange for intent & laborious paintings. East Delhi able for Professional Cricket! #DelhiNeedsHonesty.” The archery occasions of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Video games were held on the Yamuna Sports activities Advanced. Deepika asserted that the bottom was once in a position to web hosting world archery occasions. Atanu additionally chipped in thru a tweet.

“Please are not making this Archery Flooring to a Cricket Flooring. We’ve got only a few just right grounds and this is among the perfect Archery flooring in Asia. 2010 Commonwealth Video games Came about right here. The place Will have to We archers cross? @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur @PMOIndia @lokesharcher,” Atanu Das tweeted.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Body of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)