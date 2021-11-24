Gautam Gambhir gained demise threats within the title of ISIS Kashmir, police larger safety

Gautam Gambhir has gained demise threats from ISIS Kashmir: Former Indian Cricket Megastar (Indian Cricketer) and BJP from East Delhi parliamentary constituency (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir (Gautam Gambhir) has gained demise threats. On this connection, Gautam Gambhir has appealed to the Delhi Police (Delhi Police) filed a criticism. Consistent with Gautam Gambhir, this danger to him was once given to ISIS Kashmir.ISIS Kashmir) is being given via title.Additionally Learn – Best 5 Honeymoon Locations in India: The place To Pass On Honeymoon After Marriage? India’s Maximum Well-known and Finances Pleasant Honeymoon Vacation spot | Watch Video

DCP Central Shweta Chauhan informed that investigation is being performed in regards to the danger gained via Gautam Gambhir. Safety has been beefed up outdoor Gautam Gambhir's area. Gautam Gambhir gained the election from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency on a BJP price ticket within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

No longer simplest Gautam Gambhir, it's common for plenty of BJP leaders to obtain such threats from terrorists. Alternatively, the global terrorist ISIS has no longer performed any terrorist incident in India thus far and the title of the 15 May Organization named ISIS Kashmir has no longer even been heard.

(Enter – ANI)