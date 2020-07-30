Gautam Gambhir took the responsibility of teaching the daughters of sex workers of GB Road, said – everyone should get a chance

new Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, MP from East Delhi, announced an initiative to help the daughters of sex workers in the GB Road area of ​​the city. Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir said in a statement that under this initiative, 25 minor daughters of Delhi’s sex workers will be looked after and it will be started on Friday. Also Read – ‘Kohli and company ready to destroy Australian batting order’

Gautam Gambhir said that "Every person in the society has the right to live a good life and I want to ensure that these girls get more opportunities so that they can fulfill their dreams." I will take care of their livelihood, education and health. "He said that at this time 10 girls have been selected, who are studying in various government schools in this session.

Gambhir said that more girls will be included in this program in the upcoming session and a target has been set to help at least 25 girls. Explain that due to lockdown, it has become difficult for sex workers. People have stopped coming to him due to Corona. This has severely worsened the economic condition of sex workers.