Gavin and Stacey cast | Actors and character details

Whereas followers are eagerly awaiting any and all updates relating to the way forward for Gavin & Stacey following the 2019 Christmas particular, it’s nonetheless unclear if and after we will see the beloved group again on screens.

After hypothesis Ruth Jones and James Corden may flip their fingers to a Gavin & Stacey film subsequent, actor Rob Brydon dashed hopes, saying a movie can be a “mistake”.

“I don’t assume they need to do this,” he informed Digital Spy. “I believe that may be a mistake. It’s not a movie. It’s not a cinema factor. It’s what it’s, and I don’t maintain movie over tv.”

He adopted his castmates’ go well with, nevertheless, by persevering with to go away the door open to a risk of extra of the Shipmans and the Wests on the small display screen.

“I believe that perhaps, if James and Ruth determined to make one other particular, that may be great, however I don’t in any respect purchase into this concept {that a} movie of a TV present is by some means elevating it and taking it to a different stage,” he added. “I simply don’t see that myself.”

Jones, who performs Nessa within the hit comedy collection, beforehand hinted at the potential of extra Gavin & Stacey to return, saying there was “one thing good about leaving it hanging within the air”, teasing: “So, we’ll see.”

In case you’re questioning what the cast of Gavin & Stacey are doing now, we’ve acquired you lined.

Learn on for every little thing you want to know in regards to the Gavin & Stacey cast.

Mathew Horne performs Gavin Shipman

Who’s Gavin Shipman? At the beginning of the collection, Gavin is a laddish younger man from Billericay, Essex, who will get to know a Welsh girl named Stacey over the cellphone at work.

After months of speaking, they lastly set a date to satisfy which marks the start of a whirlwind romance. The pair get married quickly after, with Gavin transferring as much as her hometown of Barry to make the connection work.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas particular in 2019 noticed him 10 years on from the place the collection left off, father to 3 youngsters with Stacey because the pair attempt to spice issues up of their marriage and get again among the romantic spark which has pale barely over time.

What else has Mathew Horne been in? Within the aftermath of Gavin & Stacey’s roaring success, he and James Corden collaborated on the sketch present Horne & Corden, in addition to the function movie Lesbian Vampire Killers, neither of which have been effectively obtained.

Horne has since appeared in plenty of British comedies together with Jack Whitehall’s Unhealthy Training, Comedy Central’s Drunk Historical past and because the grandson to Catherine Tate’s foul mouthed Nan, a job he’s reprising in an upcoming movie which has been delayed as a result of pandemic.

Joanna Web page performs Stacey Shipman

Who’s Stacey Shipman? Stacey has agency roots within the city of Barry in South Wales, the place she grew up underneath the care of her mom and her uncle after her father handed away.

She briefly strikes to Billericay after marrying Gavin however by no means feels at house there, which nearly causes their relationship to crumble fully.

Happily, issues get again on monitor when the couple relocate to Barry the place Stacey works at a refreshment kiosk on the seafront.

Ten years on, the newest Christmas particular picked up Stacey’s story, discovering her involved by the dearth of pleasure in her marriage to Gavin, made plain by their choice to purchase new kitchen cabinets within the January gross sales moderately than get one another Christmas presents.

What else has Joanna Web page been in? Previous to touchdown the position of Stacey Shipman, Web page was recognized to audiences from the festive rom-com Love Truly.

Since Gavin & Stacey completed, she has lent her voice to 2 youngsters’s animated collection, Poppy Cat and Q Pootle 5, in addition to taking a starring position within the first collection of Kay Mellor drama The Syndicate and enjoying Elizabeth I in Physician Who’s fiftieth anniversary particular.

Ruth Jones performs Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins

Who’s Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins? Nessa is Stacey’s closest good friend and a lady who has lived an uncommon but very attention-grabbing life.

All through the course of the collection, she makes reference to directing a whole lot of Bollywood movies with actor Om Puri, working on the BBC alongside legendary journalist Kate Adie and having a relationship with former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott.

She and Smithy have a sophisticated relationship, claiming to repulse one another but sleeping collectively a number of occasions. They find yourself having a child referred to as Neil, who they co-parent as pals.

In 2019, the Christmas particular revealed the pair have been nonetheless co-parenting Neil, now a grown schoolboy. Nessa doesn’t like seeing Smithy fret over his relationship with girlfriend Sonia, as she realises she nonetheless has emotions for him. Within the dramatic remaining moments, she will get down on one knee to suggest to him, however we’re but to seek out out his reply.

What else has Ruth Jones been in? Jones’ breakout position got here on Kay Mellor’s drama Fats Mates, earlier than later appearances within the BBC comedies Little Britain and Saxondale.

Since Gavin & Stacey ended, Jones has written and starred within the Sky One comedy-drama Stella, which ran for six collection to a optimistic essential reception.

James Corden performs Neil “Smithy” Smith

Who’s Neil “Smithy” Smith? Smithy is Gavin’s finest good friend, a tradesman from Billericay recognized for being a loud and extravagant persona at any social occasion.

When Gavin and Stacey organize their first correct assembly, he goes alongside too and is launched to Nessa. Whereas they aren’t notably affectionate in the direction of one another, Smithy and Nessa do type an emotional connection, in the end having a child collectively.

Within the final episode of Gavin & Stacey season three, Smithy interrupts Nessa’s wedding ceremony ceremony, successfully ending her relationship with bus driver Dave Coaches, however his precise emotions for her have been left considerably unclear.

Cue final 12 months’s Christmas particular, during which he agonised over introducing his girlfriend of 1 12 months, Sonia, to the group and struggled when it didn’t go easily.

The particular lower to the top credit simply after Nessa admitted her emotions for Smithy and requested him to marry her. He seemed shocked and followers are determined to know his reply.

What else has James Corden been in? Previous to Gavin & Stacey, Corden made a reputation for himself on Kay Mellor’s Fats Mates (alongside Jones), in addition to the movie adaptation of stage play The Historical past Boys.

Because the collection ended, Corden has turn out to be a real Hollywood star, internet hosting The Late Late Present on US broadcaster CBS and its profitable spin-off collection Carpool Karaoke.

Alongside his internet hosting work, Corden has lent his voice to a number of animated movies together with The Emoji Film, Trolls and Peter Rabbit. He additionally had a job within the Cats film.

Larry Lamb performs Michael “Mick” Shipman

Who’s Michael “Mick” Shipman? Mick is Gavin’s dad who’s all the time completely satisfied to supply assist to his son each emotionally and financially. His calm, level-headed persona is sort of the alternative to that of his spouse, Pam.

What else has Larry Lamb been in? Lamb appeared in all kinds of British tv programmes all through the Eighties and 90s, together with The New Avengers, The Professionals, A Contact of Frost and The Invoice.

Throughout his time on Gavin & Stacey, he took on the position of Archie Mitchell on Eastenders, who grew to become a significant participant in Albert Sq. till he was killed off on Christmas Day 2009.

Extra just lately, he was seen on BBC One’s New Methods and ITV’s actuality competitors I’m A Movie star Get Me Out Of Right here, putting seventh within the collection total.

Alison Steadman performs Pam Shipman

Who’s Pam Shipman? Pam is Gavin’s mom who completely adores her so-called “little prince”. She’s a caring individual however fiercely protecting of her son and susceptible to indignant outbursts, which Stacey’s household have been on the receiving finish of on multiple event.

What else has Alison Steadman been in? Steadman had a long-running profession earlier than becoming a member of the Gavin & Stacey household, with two BAFTA nominations to her identify for 1986’s The Singing Detective and Kay Mellor’s Fats Mates in 2001.

She reunited with Mellor in 2013 for the second collection of The Syndicate, touchdown different starring roles within the comedy collection Love & Marriage, Boomers and Maintain The Sundown reverse the legendary John Cleese. This 12 months, she starred in BBC’s Life.

Rob Brydon performs Bryn West

Who’s Bryn West? Bryn is Stacey’s uncle who performed a giant half in her upbringing after her father’s demise. He’s loyal and protecting however has lived a really sheltered life, inflicting him to regularly be panicked or excited by the only of issues.

He has a tough relationship with Stacey’s brother, Jason, as a result of an incident that occurred between them on a fishing journey, which stays a thriller even after it was teased in final 12 months’s Christmas particular.

What else has Rob Brydon been in? Brydon began his profession as a disc jockey, however moved into writing and performing within the BBC comedy Marion and Geoff in addition to Human Stays with Julia Davis.

Since Gavin & Stacey wrapped up, Rob Brydon has been internet hosting BBC One’s comedy panel present Would I Lie To You and has additionally starred in a number of instalments of The Journey alongside Steve Coogan.

Robert Wilfort performs Jason West

Who’s Jason West? Jason is Stacey’s brother who lives in Spain more often than not however visits his household on particular events. He and Bryn had a tense relationship up to now as a result of mysterious occasions of a fishing journey that happened a few years in the past.

What else has Robert Wilfort been in? Wilfort has made appearances in a number of notable productions together with Tudor drama Wolf Corridor and literary fantasy Dickensian, whereas additionally offering the voice of Samson on the youngsters’s favorite Thomas and Mates.

Melanie Walters performs Gwen West

Who’s Gwen West? Gwen is Stacey’s considerate mom who’s all the time readily available to supply recommendation, babysit or prepare dinner an omelette.

What else has Melanie Walters been in? Walters has made a handful of small appearances on tv for the reason that finale of Gavin & Stacey, together with reunions with Ruth Jones on Stella and Larry Lamb on Pitching In.

Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis play Pete and Daybreak Sutcliffe

Who’re Pete and Daybreak Sutcliffe? Pete and Daybreak are a married couple who’re good pals of Pam and Mick, and hilariously at one another’s throats more often than not.

Pam insists that they do love one another, however their occasional moments of affection are undoubtedly outweighed by the snide remarks they usually hurl at one another.

What else have Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis been in?

Scarborough has cropped up in plenty of totally different locations, together with Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy collection Crashing and Killing Eve, in addition to interval dramas Upstairs, Downstairs, The King’s Speech and 1917.

Davis’ profession took off with the comedy collection Human Stays, which she co-wrote and starred in alongside Rob Brydon. She has created a number of different acclaimed reveals since Gavin & Stacey ended, together with Hunderby, Tenting and Sally4Ever, all of which aired on Sky Atlantic.

Gavin & Stacey is out there to observe on iPlayer. In case you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.