General News

Gavin and Stacey fans rejoice as classic episodes return to BBC One

April 5, 2020
3 Min Read

The primary episode of beloved sitcom Gavin and Stacey aired on BBC One final evening and fans couldn’t get sufficient.

The collection is one in all a number of classic BBC exhibits that shall be replayed by the broadcaster to assist carry spirits throughout this troublesome and unusual time.

Gavin and Stacey grew to become a trending subject on Twitter as individuals voiced their pleasure to see the collection again on TV, reuniting with its iconic characters and taking a nostalgic journey again to higher days.

Some fans have been additionally taken by the novelty of sure issues that have been regular on the time however wouldn’t be allowed at present, such as smoking in nightclubs or leaving the home for non-essential functions…

In fact, whereas revisiting the primary collection is a whole lot of enjoyable, it received’t be sufficient to fulfill fan calls for for model new episodes and a decision to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger from the latest Christmas particular.

The festive episode was an enormous success that broke scores information with greater than 17 million individuals tuning in, however a follow-up continues to be but to be confirmed by creators Ruth Jones and James Corden.

Gavin and Stacey airs Saturdays on BBC One and is on the market on BBC iPlayer, discover out what else is on with our TV information

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment