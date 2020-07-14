Gavin Newsom Closes All Movie Theaters, Bars in California – Variety

Citing hovering coronavirus charges, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all film theaters and bars in California to shut instantly.

The mandate, introduced Monday, additionally covers eating places, wineries, household leisure, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

Newsom beforehand introduced that there could be a three-week closure of dine-in restaurant service and film theaters in Los Angeles County and 18 different counties. Almost all indoor film theaters in California have been closed since mid-March. In his press convention Monday, Newsom revealed that hospitalizations have jumped 28% and ICU admissions have risen 20% over the previous 14 days in California.

“This virus isn’t going away anytime quickly,” he mentioned. “I hope all of us acknowledge that if we’re nonetheless related to some notion that in some way when it will get heat, it’s going to go away, or in some way it’s going to take summer time months or weekends off, this virus has finished neither. It’s incumbent on all of us to acknowledge, soberly, that COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime quickly till there’s a vaccine and/or an efficient remedy.”

NEW: #COVID19 circumstances proceed to unfold at alarming charges. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Eating places

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, household leisure

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars should shut ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Newsom additionally issued an order Monday for Los Angeles and 29 different counties on the state’s monitoring listing to shut health facilities, locations of worship, nail and hair salons and indoor malls instantly.

Based on Comscore, 28 of California’s 518 movie show places — together with 15 drive-ins — are at the moment open.

Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles and San Diego public college districts collectively introduced they’ll use remote-only instruction in the autumn, citing dangers that surging coronavirus infections current for college kids and academics.

“These nations which have managed to securely reopen faculties have finished so with declining an infection charges and on-demand testing out there,” the districts mentioned in a joint announcement Monday. “California has neither. The skyrocketing an infection charges of the previous few weeks make it clear the pandemic isn’t underneath management.”

The Los Angeles and San Diego unified college districts are the 2 largest college districts in California with a mixed 825,000 college students. LAUSD had been planning beforehand on an Aug. 18 bodily re-opening and SDUSD had set an Aug. 31 begin date for in-person instruction.

The districts additionally pressured that they’re conscious of the damaging influence that the announcement can have.

“This announcement represents a big disappointment for the various hundreds of academics, directors and assist employees, who have been trying ahead to welcoming college students again in August,” the districts mentioned. “It’s clearly a fair larger disappointment to the various mother and father who’re anxious for his or her college students to renew their training. Most of all, this choice will influence our college students in ways in which researchers will take years to know.”

The districts’ choice comes as President Trump’s administration continues to advocate for reopening public faculties, primarily based on the assertion that college students must attend for social and emotional improvement and their mother and father must return to work. That’s been disputed by many public well being officers and academics on well being and security grounds.

Barbara Ferrer, the director of the L.A. County Public Well being Division, mentioned Monday that when faculties do reopen, the expertise might be very totally different for academics and college students. She mentioned that employees and college students could be required to put on masks, besides throughout meal occasions and apart from babies throughout naptime. She additionally mentioned that staff sports activities wouldn’t be allowed.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti supplied sturdy assist at his Monday afternoon information convention to dialing again the reopening, citing 2,593 new circumstances in the county, together with 964 in town of Los Angeles. He mentioned that the present risk degree stays at “orange” — described as very excessive and widespread threat — and is verging on “purple,” which might set off a “Keep-at-home” order for all however important employees.