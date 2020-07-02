Gavin Newsom Closes Theaters, Dine-in Service in LA, Other Counties – Variety

Amid surging COVID-19 transmission charges, California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the closure of dine-in restaurant service and film theaters in Los Angeles County and 18 different counties for 3 weeks.

Newsom introduced the closures Wednesday, two days forward of the Fourth of July weekend, at his every day information convention in Sacramento. He additionally stated native officers ought to cancel fireworks reveals, that are already prohibited in LA County. LA County had not but reopened film theaters, simply drive-ins.

Newsom additionally stated different indoor operations that might want to shut in the 19 counties — which have been on the state’s “watch record” and are house to 70% of the state’s 40 million residents — embrace card rooms, zoos and museums. Eating places stay allowed to supply meals for pick-up or supply.

“This doesn’t imply eating places are shut down,” Newsom stated. “It signifies that we’re making an attempt to take the actions, as many actions as we are able to — these blended actions, these concentrated actions — and transfer them open air, which is a means of mitigating the unfold of this virus.”

Newsom had allowed Los Angeles County to reopen dine-in eating places on Could 29. However he warned on June 29 that he was considering reversing course on reopenings in Los Angeles County and 6 different counties because of excessive transmission charges of COVID-19. On the identical day, Los Angeles County officers ordered seashores and bike paths closed for the Fourth of July weekend.

Newsom famous that 110 Californians had died of COVID-19 on Tuesday as a part of a plea to proceed observing the state pointers.

Previously 24 hours in California, 110 folks died because of COVID-19 with 5,898 new circumstances recorded and a 6% positivity charge over the previous 14 days from 4.4%. The positivity charge — the quantity of people that have examined optimistic among the many whole variety of assessments administered — has gone as much as 6.4% over the previous seven days.

“Please disabuse your self that persons are not dying,” Newsom stated. “Please don’t take your guard down.”

Newsom ordered bars to shut in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties three days in the past and famous earlier in the week that the state’s positivity charge — the quantity of people that have examined optimistic among the many whole variety of assessments administered — has gone up from 4.4% two weeks in the past to five.5% on Monday. Hospitalizations have surged 43% in the previous two weeks.

#COVID19 continues to unfold at an alarming charge. Efficient instantly, 19 counties should shut indoors operations for the next sectors: – Eating places

– Wineries

– Film theaters & household leisure

– Zoos, museums

– Cardrooms Bars should shut ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

California had 42 of its 518 movie show places open for enterprise final weekend, in response to Comscore. The nation’s three largest chains — AMC, Cinemark and Regal — lately introduced that they had shifted again opening dates till the tip of July amid rising COVID-19 circumstances. Comscore reported Wednesday that there are 1,173 open theaters nationwide, together with 275 driveins.

Los Angeles County reported Wednesday that it continues to see steep will increase in neighborhood unfold of COVID-19 with 2,002 new circumstances of COVID-19 — the fourth consecutive day of greater than 2,000 new circumstances — and 35 new deaths. The Division of Public Well being has recognized 105,507 optimistic circumstances of COVID-19 throughout all areas of LA County, and a complete of three,402 deaths.

Moreover Los Angeles, the 18 counties affected by Newsom’s new order are Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura.