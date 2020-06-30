Gavin Newsom May Halt Los Angeles Reopenings Amid Rising Coronavirus – Variety

UPDATED: California Governor Gavin Newsom warned on Monday that he might halt reopenings in Los Angeles County and 6 different counties on account of excessive transmission charges of COVID-19. In a while Monday, Los Angeles County officers ordered seashores and bike paths closed for the Fourth of July weekend.

In a while Monday, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned he’s placing a “onerous pause” on reopening film theaters, live performance venues and different gathering locations.

Newsom issued the warning Monday at his information convention in Sacramento. He asserted the state will intervene and shut them down once more if counties are usually not efficient of their remediation efforts.

“We’re contemplating quite a lot of different issues to advance and we’ll make these bulletins as acceptable, augmenting the orders and advancing much more restrictive ones,” he added. “We now have utilized this dimmer swap to sure sectors. If we don’t see mitigation of this unfold we’ll do extra.”

The warning got here a day after Newsom ordered bars to shut in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties and really helpful bar closures in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, and Ventura. Bars have been allowed to reopen in Los Angeles County on June 19.

Newsom additionally issued the warning on his Twitter account on Monday:

Newsom mentioned Monday that the state’s positivity charge — the quantity of people that have examined constructive among the many complete variety of assessments administered — has gone up from 4.4% two weeks in the past to five.5% on Monday. Hospitalizations have surged 43% previously two weeks, however the governor mentioned the state’s hospital capability can deal with the rise.

Los Angeles County well being officers additionally warned Monday that the outbreak is worsening with greater than 100,000 confirmed circumstances and greater than 3,300 deaths. Barbara Ferrer, director of public well being for the county, mentioned new knowledge present “alarming will increase” in circumstances, positivity charges and hospitalization. The nation’s positivity charge has jumped to 9%.

“There’s a lot at stake, since these continued will increase will lead to many extra individuals changing into significantly ailing, and lots of extra deaths of COVID-19,” she mentioned.

The Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being introduced 2,903 new circumstances Monday, the one largest one-day case depend for the reason that pandemic started. The division additionally introduced that there have been 1,710 individuals presently hospitalized, larger than the 1,350 to 1,450 each day hospitalizations seen in latest weeks.