Gavin & Stacey stars reunite to take on Supermarket Sweep

Stars of Gavin & Stacey Joanna Web page (Stacey) and Melanie Walters (Gwen) are lined up to take half in a star Supermarket Sweep particular when the much-loved recreation present returns to screens this autumn.

A mini Gavin & Stacey reunion is certain to be trolleys filled with enjoyable for followers when the pair be part of Rylan Clark-Neal and Jenny McAlpine on the grocery store.

Jenny is confirmed to be returning to as soon as once more lend her voice to the tannoy and go to Rylan on the store flooring.

“Getting to assist out in Rylan’s grocery store final 12 months was a dream. I had a lot enjoyable. It’s an absolute pleasure to be heading again for extra dashing around the aisles and decide and blend,” she stated.

The total listing of celebrities collaborating within the specials consists of Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus, Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen and JLS stars JB Gill and Aston Merrygold.

Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson may even be teaming up, together with former footballers John Barnes and David Seaman, Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Jenny Ryan and Megan McKenna and Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden.

Finishing the line-up of well-known faces for the six star-studded specials are: Gabby and Kenny Logan; Joe Swash and Radzi Chinyanganya; Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa; Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson; Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha; Rita Simons and Chizzy Akudolu; Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom; Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely; Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp.

Supermarket Sweep’s second collection shall be again on our screens later this 12 months, airing on ITV in a brand-new daytime slot as a substitute of its earlier 8pm time on ITV2.

The basic gameshow, which was rebooted final 12 months after 12 years off the air, is ready to return for 25 episodes stripped throughout weekdays, adopted by six superstar specials.

Becoming a member of forces to take on the trolley, Gavin & Stacey stars Web page and Walters rose to fame for enjoying mother-daughter duo Gwen and Stacey on the BBC sitcom.

They starred within the comedy collectively from 2007 till 2010, however reprised their much-loved roles for final 12 months’s record-breaking Gavin & Stacey Christmas particular.

Supermarket Sweep airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV from 1st September, with the Movie star specials airing later within the 12 months. When you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.