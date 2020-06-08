Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne shoots down Christmas special rumours but teases return

Mathew Horne, who performs Gavin in Gavin & Stacey, has mentioned one other Christmas special can be “virtually inconceivable” to organise given the present lockdown – but that he wouldn’t rule out a collection return.

The actor revealed that the present’s creators James Corden and Ruth Jones wrestle to put in writing collectively remotely, which means any collaboration is at the moment stalled.

“It’s virtually inconceivable actually for James [Corden] and Ruth [Jones] to put in writing any extra for the time being contemplating the [lockdown] state of affairs as a result of they don’t like to put in writing remotely, they at all times should be in the identical room, and that’s actually not been attainable for an extended whereas now,” Horne advised Digital Spy.

“So any rumours that there are… I heard a hearsay from one in every of my pals the opposite day that we’re making one other Christmas special this yr, which is ridiculous,” he added.

Nonetheless, he additionally said that he doesn’t suppose the present’s creators might “presumably go away it the place it’s,” following final yr’s Gavin & Stacey Christmas cliffhanger ending.

“But no, I’ve had no conversations about it apart from I actually don’t suppose that personally, my private view, is I don’t suppose that James and Ruth can presumably go away it the place it’s. As a result of, , we left it on a cliffhanger and I don’t suppose it will be proper to depart it there.

“But I’m solely speculating, I do not know. I feel when logistics and time allow, they could get their heads collectively but I don’t know when that might be.”

